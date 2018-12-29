 »   »  Here Are Some Of The Most Talked About Television Controversies Of 2018 That You Ought To Know!

Kapil Sharma's Verbal Abuse

Though Kapil Sharma is happily married now, he went through a lot in 2018, during his low phase, he even got himself involved in a controversy when he threw temper tantrums at a journalist and allegedly abused him verbally. The issue created a lot of buzz when the conversation between Kapil and the journalist was leaked.

Vinita Nanda Accuses Alok Nath

When the #MeToo movement began gaining momentum across the nation, television producer Vinita Nanda came forward to share her story. She accused the actor Alok Nath of rape and sexual abuse. Following this, several other television personalities shared their #MeToo stories which came across extremely shocking.

Anu Malik Suspected In #MeToo

The Indian Idol 10 judge Anu Malik was replaced on the singing reality show after his name was dragged in the #MeToo controversy. He was accused of sexual harassment by female singers much younger than him. However, he brushed these reports as rumors.

Papon's Kiss Got Him Fired

The Voice Of India Kids 2018 judge Papon was fired immediately after he was seen kissing a 11-year-old girl during one of his live Facebook sessions. His behavior towards a minor girl created outrage among parents and activists.

Arman Kohli Assaulted Neeru

The former Bigg Boss contestant Arman Kohli has been in the news for all the wrong reasons this year. Firstly, he beat up his ex-girlfriend Neeru Randhwana brutally and went absconding. And a few days back, he was charged for carrying alcohol illegally.