 »   »  Here Are Some Of The Most Talked About Television Controversies Of 2018 That You Ought To Know!

In a day's time, we will be bidding a goodbye to the current year 2018. Though we got to witness several celebrities get married in the past month alone, there was no dearth of controversies prior to that. From star tiffs to widespread of major movement, this year saw it all. The television industry too had to go through its share of unpleasantness. Therefore, today we decided to being to you some of the most talked about television controversies of 2018 that you ought to know!
Kapil Sharma's Verbal Abuse
Though Kapil Sharma is happily married now, he went through a lot in 2018, during his low phase, he even got himself involved in a controversy when he threw temper tantrums at a journalist and allegedly abused him verbally. The issue created a lot of buzz when the conversation between Kapil and the journalist was leaked.
Vinita Nanda Accuses Alok Nath
When the #MeToo movement began gaining momentum across the nation, television producer Vinita Nanda came forward to share her story. She accused the actor Alok Nath of rape and sexual abuse. Following this, several other television personalities shared their #MeToo stories which came across extremely shocking.
Anu Malik Suspected In #MeToo
The Indian Idol 10 judge Anu Malik was replaced on the singing reality show after his name was dragged in the #MeToo controversy. He was accused of sexual harassment by female singers much younger than him. However, he brushed these reports as rumors.
Papon's Kiss Got Him Fired
The Voice Of India Kids 2018 judge Papon was fired immediately after he was seen kissing a 11-year-old girl during one of his live Facebook sessions. His behavior towards a minor girl created outrage among parents and activists.
Arman Kohli Assaulted Neeru
The former Bigg Boss contestant Arman Kohli has been in the news for all the wrong reasons this year. Firstly, he beat up his ex-girlfriend Neeru Randhwana brutally and went absconding. And a few days back, he was charged for carrying alcohol illegally.
