 »   »  Hina Khan Rocks Bikini Amidst The Trolls, Holidays With Beau Rocky Jaiswal In Goa!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress and Bigg Boss 11 finalist Hina Khan has yet again broken the internet by posting sexy pictures of herself in a black bikini, which were taken while holidaying with the beau Rocky Jaiswal in Goa. The images that received immediate attention with views close to 70,000 were subjected to immense trolling by her fans, who took to her Instagram handle to question her character. The actress seems to be caring less about the hatred while chilling in the pool.
Also Read: Hina Khan & Nakuul Mehta's Sensuous Dance!
Beating The Heat In The Pool
Hina, who looks gorgeous in this close up shot, captioned the image saying, "#GoaDiaries let's swimmmmm." - (sic)
While a few fans appreciated the look, some showered the hatred immediately saying, "In 4th pic it seems that you are having an orgasm.lol.. soo cheap you are.. cheap expressions , cheap woman." - (sic)
Jaws Drop For The Back
Despite the trolls, the television actress posted a picture of her bare back, flaunting the curves. To which she received comments such as, "How can you post such pictures? You are such a good actor but please show some respect to our religion." - (sic)
Fun With The Man
Hina's love interest Rocky Jaiswal, who she met on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was seen having a goofy time with his lady in Goa. But a fan that hates them together posted, "u r nice person but everytime why u give us a reson to hate u because of that rocky why u choose him ur life partner why u become so mad for him u desrve better person he just use u i dont want to see him with u please leave him." - (sic)
None Can Stop Hina!
It's not long since the actress was involved in a controversy during the eve of Ramadan for being clad in clothes that were called "inappropriate". Nonetheless, being as bold as always Hina didn't hesitate from sharing her hot pictures with the world.
In The Public Eyes
Hina and Rocky besides seen together in Goa, have been dating for a while now and have been public about their relationship. The actors are concentrating on their respective careers and upon being asked about the wedding, the actress told IANS, "Not at all. We have a long way to go. We just want to enjoy ourselves, but I am glad that it's finally out in public."
