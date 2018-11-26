 »   »  Hina Khan CONFIRMS Her Bollywood Debut; Talks About Going Missing From Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2

Hina To Play Farida's Granddaughter

A source told Times of India, "Hina will soon begin shooting for a film, in which she will play a responsible and independent girl. The story is set in Kashmir in the 90s. Veteran actress Farida Jalal will play her grandmother."

On Her Absence From KZK 2

When asked about her lack of presence on Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2, Hina said, "I had prior commitments and the production house was informed about it before I was even signed on to play Komolika."

This Is When She'll Return To The Show

"Since the show hasn't even completed six months, the makers didn't want my track to start and then disappear for a bit. I will start shooting for the show immediately after my film's shoot." , Hina further added.

Excited About Challenging Herself

Talking about her character in the film she said, "It's a female-centric story. I also love the fact that it's set in a time and place, where we are away from the hustle and bustle of city life, technology, daily rush and competition. I am also thrilled about challenging myself in a brand new medium."

Hina Injured Herself For The Film

A few weeks ago, Hina had shared a video on her Insta story telling her fans that she is learning to ride scooty for a new project, during which she even hurt herself. Seems like the actress is leaving no stone unturned with respect to her debut film!