 »   »  Hina Khan Goes Backless In The Pool, The Pics Prove She’s A Fitness Freak!

Television actress Hina Khan is infamously known as the controversy queen. But, this time she's in the news yet again for flaunting her obsession with fitness by posting a backless picture on her Instagram handle. In the image that she captioned as, "NEVER LOOK BACK", Hina's bare sculpted back proves that she hits the gym for long hours. Also, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is often seen posting her workout pictures and videos on the social media. These images prove she is a fitness freak.
Monsoon Chills
Nearly every part of India is drenched in rain, but nothing can stop Hina Khan from enjoying the monsoon rains while chilling in the pool. She took to her Instagram to post a backless picture in which she's seen wearing a halter neck bikini top. Fans commented saying, " jst keep on shining dear...your attitude is just waaoooi...do watever yu want to do😘 luv yu" - (sic)
She’s Into Yoga
Seems like Hina has more than one fitness regime. On the International Yoga Day, she had posted a picture that showed her striking a yoga pose. She captioned the image saying, "When you own your breath, nobody can steal your peace.. let's give this world Good Energy. #InternationalYogaDay #breathe #HonourYourBody #BePresent #Relaxation #meditation #yogahighforlife #fitgirl" - (sic)
Gym Selfie
After an intense workout, Hina posted a mirror selfie from the gym, that shows her sweating it out. She captioned the image as, "No protein shake,no intra workout drinks, no water🤦♀️ but woh Kehte haina "Be all in it or get all out,there is no halfway" Don't let the dedication die💪 #behealthy #fitgirl #dedication #hardworkpaysoff #ramadan #firstroza #thankyougod" - (sic)
Hina Loves Water
The actress is often seen having a good time in water. She posted this picture that was taken underwater and captioned it as, "Meet Hina, the waters said...And I smiled...underwater you feel only you...So much peace and peace begins with a smile I believe.. So on everyone's demand and you @lostboyjourney😍(bikiyaaaa),posting this picture" - (sic)
Trolls Can’t Stop Her
Though Hina was trolled for posting the bikini pictures, the actress continued to share images that highlighted her gym body. Some fans came to her rescue by commenting, "she is swimming so she need to wear bikini" and "U looking awsmmm" - (sic)
