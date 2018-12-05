English
Hina Khan Has The Sweetest B'day Message For Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Co-actor Lataa Saberwal!

    Hina Khan may have bid goodbye to her previous show Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai, but she continues to remain good friends with her co-actors. Recently, the Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 actress took to her Instagram handle to wish her on-screen mother a very happy birthday. Lataa Saberwal, who played Hina's on-screen mother turns a year older today. Hina had the sweetest message for her. She shared a throwback picture with Lataa from their Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai days.

    Hina Sweet Bday Message For Lataa Saberwal

    Hina wrote,"Happy Happy birthday my forever sexy mommy cum dearest friend. When we say we won't tell anyone we never count ourselves #SecretKeepers." Now isn't that something adorable? Hina Khan became a household name through Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

    A while ago, there were speculations that Hina would be making a special appearance on the show. Addressing these rumors, she Tweeted,

    The actress was last seen on Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 when her character Komolika was introduced. Her entry video went viral and broke the internet. It received more views than the trailer of the show. But, ever since her entry, Hina has been missing from Ekta Kapoor's show.

    After a lot of waiting and teasing, Hina finally revealed to her fans that she'll be making her Bollywood debut and that's the reason she's away from Kasautii. Talking about the film in an interview with Hindustan Times, she said, "It's a female-centric story. I also love the fact that it's set in a time and place, where we are away from the hustle and bustle of city life, technology, daily rush and competition. I am also thrilled about challenging myself in a brand new medium."

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 5, 2018, 13:35 [IST]
