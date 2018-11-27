 »   »  Hina Khan's Latest Royal Photoshoot Is Breathtaking & Fans Can't Stop Drooling! INSIDE PICS

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2's Komolika Aka Hina Khan seems to be extremely busy these days. Yesterday, we told you about her Bollywood debut and today, she's yet again managed to mesmerize us with her latest royal photoshoot. The actress shared a video from the latest photoshoot on her Instagram handle and fans just can't stop drooling over her elegance. Hina is seen flaunting her curves in several royal ethnic attire as she gets snapped for Asian Wedding Mag cover picture.
She captioned the video as, "You don't need a monarchy to be a Queen. Elegance, extravagant, style, persona, glitter in abundance and inherent gorgeous makes you Royal!". You just can't ignore the below pictures!
@fatima_khan_27
"Omg omg... U slay it diva u looks absolutely stunner elegant and hot 🔥🔥 ur slaying looks fires everywhere... Keep gorgeous and hot can't take my eyes off to u" - (sic)
@nehu_hinaohlic
"You are looking gorgeous , outstanding , beautiful, @realhinakhan tons of love and best wishes from all hinaholics 😘 .." - (sic)
@hinaa_div
"OMG hottie you are extraordinarily beautiful glamorous gorgeous hinaaa @realhinakhan such an apt status you wrote!! Queen you are born to slay babe! Such a stunning beauty is hard to find! All the words in the status perfectly match with the personality that you carry! Sweetheart you are a shining diva" - (sic)
@deepak.do7_off_r.o.a.d.s
"Goodwill dear Hina. You are so beautiful have no words to compliment, keep shining stay healthy and happy we will meet in coming time okay" - (sic)
@hinaworldz
"The hottest girl is out there look the way you slay each and every time I can't take my eyes off from you the reason being you and only you u are perfect dii u r my love my queen u mean world to me please stop being so hot and cute because we are unable to control our self please dii please have mercy on us" - (sic)
@shwetank_tyagi & @ayush3728
"U r always stunner. God bless you dear. Love you so much sweetheart my dream girl"
"So so so pretty every outfit is looking so beautiful and your expressions are just breathtaking" - (sic)
@shibaneekhanalRight
":) :) very nice video and you look soooo beautiful Hina just like a Queen :):) lots of love and blessings" - (sic)
@tanug0103
"OMG 🙈hotness overloaded u r stunner 🤩 can't take eyes off u .. breathtakingly beautiful ..gosh I need water 😍 u slay diva 😘" - (sic)
