Hina Khan Receives B’day Wishes From Bigg Boss 11’s Vikas & Shilpa; Boyfriend Rocky Surprises Her!

    Television actress Hina Khan turns a year older as she celebrates her birthday today (October 2, 2018). She was surprised by her boyfriend Rocky Jasiwal, who organized a birthday bash for his lady. The party included former Bigg Boss fame Vikas Gupta, Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma. Hina shared a video from her party which showed her walking blindfolded into a room decorated with flowers sent by her fans. In another video, Hina was seen cutting the cake as Rocky Jaiswal and her other friends sang the birthday song.

    Hina Receives B’day Wishes From BB11’s Vikas & Shilpa

    Hina wrote under the picture, "Dear fans, Thank you for your time and your love and positive energy..it really lifts my spirit and it means the world to me that I mean anything to you I am speechless I thank god and my parents for blessing me and than I thank you guys to make me what I am today.. #Gratitude you guys made it so so special.. Most of all I want to thank each one of you for your support not thru the great times that we hv shared but the worst times as well.. thank you for being thr #HappyBirthdayToMe,".

    Shilpa Shinde wished Hina saying,"Wishing a very happy birthday to the most gorgeous girl I know Hina Khan. I wish you remain the best style icon forever,". Hina and Shilpa created a lot of buzz during their stint on Bigg Boss 11. The duo was involved in a lot of fights.
    Vikas Gupta, the former Bigg Boss fame, is also a dear friend of Hina's. He wished her saying, "Happy Birthday Laliyaaa Hina Khan. May your life always be blessed and wish you keep getting love and happiness every day . You are unique. Stay Blessed Big Boss wali family. P S Rocky Jaiswal You are setting boyfriend goals so high. Hum sabki lagegi,".

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 2, 2018, 22:07 [IST]
