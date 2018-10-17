India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
English
 SURPRISING! Hina Khan Reveals Ekta Kapoor Offered Her Komolika's Role Within Few Minutes Of Meeting!

SURPRISING! Hina Khan Reveals Ekta Kapoor Offered Her Komolika's Role Within Few Minutes Of Meeting!

By
    The rumors with regard to who would be playing the iconic antagonist in Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 were finally put to rest when it was Hina Khan was introduced as Komolika. A video featuring Komolika's entry was released a few days back and the fans can't couldn't wait to know what's awaiting them in the store. The actress who looks absolutely sensual and defines every feature of Komolika's in the most apt way, says she's overwhelmed with the audiences love and support. While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Hina revealed the story behind landing this role and you would simply be surprised to hear it!

    This Is How Hina Got The Role

    Hina finally revealed the much-awaited the story behind her landing the iconic role. Sharing the story she told Mumbai Mirror, "I got a call from Ekta's (Kapoor) team to meet her. She took me by surprise by offering the role within minutes of the meeting."

    Ekta Insisted Hina On Playing The Vamp

    Hina further added, "She said she was keen that I played the part and asked me to take my time. When I asked her why she wanted me for a negative role, she said that I should prove my versatility to the world."

    She Doesn't Want To Be Compared With Urvashi

    Critics have already started drawing comparisons between the new and old Komolika. But Hina doesn't like the comparisons. Addressing this the actress said, "Urvashi and I are two different actors and people. She did a fabulous job and so did Shweta Tiwari, Cezanne Khan and Ronit Roy (Kasautii... protagonists). I don't believe in comparisons. Each one of us has our own style and times have changed. I don't want people to compare us but approach it as a new show."

    Hina Is Yet To Get To Know Erica & Parth

    When asked about the bond she shares with lead pair Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan aka Prerna and Anurag, Hina said she had met them only once or twice before and that she hasn't watched their shows.

    Well, it would definitely be exciting to watch the new Komolika make an entry into Prerna and Anurag's blooming relationship. Are you looking forward to witnessing the same. Let us know in the comments below!

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 17, 2018, 11:46 [IST]
