 »   »  Hina Khan Reveals Why She Can't Make Friends, Says She Can't Pretend

Related Articles
- Hina Khan On Playing Komolika In KZK 2: I Did Go To Meet Ekta; Let Makers Make Final Announcement
- Urvashi Dholakia Looks Ravishing In Red Monokini! Pool Pictures Go Viral
- Hina Khan Trolled ‘Hilariously’ For Her Latest Airport Look; Fans Say ‘RIP Fashion’!
- Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2: Kishwer Merchant & Kushal Tandon To Star On The Show? Here’s The Truth
- Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Hina Khan To Play Komolika!
- Kasautii Zindagi Kay Reboot: Who Will Play Komolika’s Role On The Show?
- Barun Sobti & Sharad Malhotra Approached For Kasautii Zindagi Kay Reboot!
- PICS : Urvashi Dholakia Turns 40, Twin Sons & Ekta Kapoor Wish Her In The Cutest Ways!
- Kasautii Zindagi Kay Reboot: Mohit Raina & Angad Bedi Considered; Erica Starts Shooting!
- Kasautii Zindagi Kay Reboot: Erica Fernandes To Shoot A Special Video, Shaheer Sheikh Approached!
- Ekta Kapoor Is Back To Basics, Announces A Family Soap That Will Be Aired On Sony TV!
- Ekta Kapoor Honoured With FLO Icon Award At FICCI; Trending On Twitter
Hina Khan was recently in Delhi, and she didn't hold back while expressing her love for the city where she made some of the most memorable moments of her life. In an interview with Times Of India, while talking about how Delhi changed her life, she also mentioned facets such as personal image, behaviour and her friendship pattern. When asked why she doesn't have many friends from the industry, Hina revealed why she can't make friends and her response was on point.
She Doesn't Believe In Faking It
Hina said, "I don't have many friends in the industry. It is difficult for me to make friends because of my nature. I am very blunt and people don't like it. I cannot pretend and if I feel something is wrong, I just say it. I just can't stop myself. I think it's better to have less friends than to have fake friends."
Hina Has Changed Her Public Appearance
When asked about the drastic change in the appearance in the past few years, she said, "There are very few people who still address me as Akshara. I am Hina Khan. I think this change has come over the years. It is not just because of the two reality shows that I did, but also because I changed my look completely for my public appearances."
Playing Akshara On YRKKH Bored Her
"While doing YRKKH, I was really bored. I was done playing Akshara and there was nothing more I could do to make the role interesting. I decided to quit the show at a time when neither the channel nor the procedures wanted me to leave; but I wanted something challenging. I did two reality shows, and even after doing Bigg Boss I was offered three shows, but I didn't want to do them. Now it is time to try some more interesting things."
Hina Loves Irrfan Khan!
"I would love to do movies, and thankfully, actors are no longer categorised as TV or film acors. Perceptions have changed and people rate you on your performance. I would love to work with actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, and Naseer sir; and I love Irrfan as well," she added.
Will She Be The Next Komolika?
News with regard to the next Komolika on Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 is making rounds. When asked Hina if she's been finalized to play the role of Komolika on the show, she said, "These are just speculation. I have not confirmed anything. It may or may not happen and it is too early for me to say anything on this."
Also Read -Pooja Bisht Signs Two Films After Breaking Up With Sharad Malhotra: Her Video Be My Love Goes Viral