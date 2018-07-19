 »   »  Hina Khan Reveals Why She Can't Make Friends, Says She Can't Pretend

She Doesn't Believe In Faking It

Hina said, "I don't have many friends in the industry. It is difficult for me to make friends because of my nature. I am very blunt and people don't like it. I cannot pretend and if I feel something is wrong, I just say it. I just can't stop myself. I think it's better to have less friends than to have fake friends."

Hina Has Changed Her Public Appearance

When asked about the drastic change in the appearance in the past few years, she said, "There are very few people who still address me as Akshara. I am Hina Khan. I think this change has come over the years. It is not just because of the two reality shows that I did, but also because I changed my look completely for my public appearances."

Playing Akshara On YRKKH Bored Her

"While doing YRKKH, I was really bored. I was done playing Akshara and there was nothing more I could do to make the role interesting. I decided to quit the show at a time when neither the channel nor the procedures wanted me to leave; but I wanted something challenging. I did two reality shows, and even after doing Bigg Boss I was offered three shows, but I didn't want to do them. Now it is time to try some more interesting things."

Hina Loves Irrfan Khan!

"I would love to do movies, and thankfully, actors are no longer categorised as TV or film acors. Perceptions have changed and people rate you on your performance. I would love to work with actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, and Naseer sir; and I love Irrfan as well," she added.

Will She Be The Next Komolika?

News with regard to the next Komolika on Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 is making rounds. When asked Hina if she's been finalized to play the role of Komolika on the show, she said, "These are just speculation. I have not confirmed anything. It may or may not happen and it is too early for me to say anything on this."