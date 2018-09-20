English
Hina Khan Seeks Ganpati's Blessings With Rocky Jaiswal; Gets Trolled For Visiting Lalbaughcha Raja!

By
    Recently, television actress Hina Khan and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal visited Lalbaughcha Raja's pandal in Mumbai to seek the blessings of Ganpati Bappa. Hina Khan looked elegant in a peach skirt and blouse, and Rocky was seen in a black kurta. Hina even screamed "Ganpati Bappa Morya" along with other devotees. However, this didn't go well for Hina, as trolls began to target her for worshiping a Hindu god while being a Muslim. Soon after she shared the images, hate comments began to pour in. This is what some of the trolls had to say to Hina Khan.

    @waseemkhan9843

    "Koi Apnay BF k liyee itni hadd tak be ghir sakhtaaa hai. . . Shame on You Hina." - (sic) Translates to, "how can one go to this extent for their boyfriend."

    @tanyamuffn

    "How she is touching feet of Ganesh like this she will touch aalllahd heart never she willl be in helll. Halkatttt." - (sic)

    @sandemiyy5

    "Subhanallah why she bowed to the idol ? she can respect but she couldn't do any action very dissapointed her boyfriend respect Islam religion but he dont do any action very bad cry bad."

    @afsana_islam_mitu

    "I love her bt felling upset cx hina apy Ap ek muslim girl phhir ese kiu.. namaz pariye puja kiu.. kinti zeda gunnah ho rhi hein. Allah." - (sic)

    @amira.ayat

    "Hina khan jst shame on u... Nxt tym don't call urself a Muslim. Jahannami." - (sic)

    @gulfeshan_anwar

    "Hello hina no comments . I just want to ask 1question . Aap kitne waqt ki namaz padhti ho r quran kab padhti ho. ???" - (sic)

    Story first published: Thursday, September 20, 2018, 16:21 [IST]
