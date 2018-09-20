 »   »  Hina Khan Seeks Ganpati's Blessings With Rocky Jaiswal; Gets Trolled For Visiting Lalbaughcha Raja!

@waseemkhan9843

"Koi Apnay BF k liyee itni hadd tak be ghir sakhtaaa hai. . . Shame on You Hina." - (sic) Translates to, "how can one go to this extent for their boyfriend."

@tanyamuffn

"How she is touching feet of Ganesh like this she will touch aalllahd heart never she willl be in helll. Halkatttt." - (sic)

@sandemiyy5

"Subhanallah why she bowed to the idol ? she can respect but she couldn't do any action very dissapointed her boyfriend respect Islam religion but he dont do any action very bad cry bad."

@afsana_islam_mitu

"I love her bt felling upset cx hina apy Ap ek muslim girl phhir ese kiu.. namaz pariye puja kiu.. kinti zeda gunnah ho rhi hein. Allah." - (sic)

@amira.ayat

"Hina khan jst shame on u... Nxt tym don't call urself a Muslim. Jahannami." - (sic)

@gulfeshan_anwar

"Hello hina no comments . I just want to ask 1question . Aap kitne waqt ki namaz padhti ho r quran kab padhti ho. ???" - (sic)