 »   »  Hina Khan Talks About Women Checking Men Out & Shares Her Experience Of Watching P*rn First Time!

Television actress Hina Khan is one of the most talked about celebrities; be it for her dashing looks or bold attitude. She gained immense popularity through her stint on Bigg Boss 11. And then, she created headlines by taking up the role of iconic antagonist Komolika in Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2. Hina who is currently working on her Bollywood debut, opened up about her experience of watching porn for the first time and how women too check men out!

When asked how she felt the first time she watched porn, Hina said, "Let's just say it was an eye opener." Hina is one such celebrity who has never shied away from speaking her mind out. The actress has been vocal about several subjects and nothing held her back from expressing her opinion on watching porn, which is still a taboo for many.

It got more interesting when Hina opened up about women checking men out. This is what she had to say, "Women are full of secrets and mysteries and it won't be fair to disclose the important ones. I think most men think that they are the ones who are scanning the chick in the room but in reality, it is the other way round, nothing misses these binoculars. "

Recently, Hina Khan had been to Indian Television Awards, where she experienced a little bit of a hassle with her dress. But, she was extended a helping hand by none other than the Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.

One of her fans posted a few pictures showcasing Ranveer helping Hina walk down. Hina Khan re-tweeted the post and said, "This was an awww moment❤️ you are a gentleman @RanveerOfficial Good luck for SIMBA" - (sic)