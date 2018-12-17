 »   »  From Hina Khan To Divyanka Tripathi, Television Actresses Who Ruled The Entertainment Realm In 2018!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
2018 has been quite a year and it's coming to an end soon. Similar to every other platform, the television industry to witnessed several interesting factors. From events to new shows to endless celebrity weddings, this year had all that one could ever wish for. However, what caught our attention most are the television actresses, who ruled the entertainment world in 2018. Be it for winning certain awards or entering Bollywood, these actresses were on fire and continue to impress fans still. Therefore, we decided to bring to you some of these talented actresses of the telly world, who made their way not only on-screen but in the fans hearts too!
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget for years has been a par of the television family and undoubtedly, she is one of the most desired actresses. Nothing can beat her pretty looks and brilliant acting skills. She's a fans favorite and has become a household name with her show Bepannah. Jennifer has 7.2 million followers on Instagram alone!
Divyanka Tripathi
Seems like this year had a lot to offer Divyanka Tripathi. Her show Yeh Hain Mohabbatein recently completed 5 years and no doubt, she is one of the main reasons for its success. Divyanka is also the most followed television actress with a whopping 11 million followers! Soon, she will be making her entry into the digital world.
Hina Khan
Hina Khan rose to fame through her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Following that, she gained immense popularity for her stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss 11. In 2018, she made headlines by taking up the role of antagonist Komolika in Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2. The actress is also making her bollywood debut this year.
Mouni Roy
Mouni Roy became a household name when she appeared on the supernatural fantasy show Naagin 3. However, she didn't stop at that. In 2018, she made her Bollywood debut with the movie Gold, in which she starred against actor Akshay Kumar. Since the, there's been no looking back for Mouni.
Erica Fernandes
Though actress Erica Fernandes had already risen to fame through her previopus show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, she mader headlines when she signed Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2. She is currently playing the role of Prerna Sharma in the show. The actress even bought a house last month.
Sanaya Irani
Television actress Sanya Irani is one of the most loves actresses of television. For years she's been fans' favorite for her innocent looks and unexpectional acting skills. In 2018, Sanaya ventured into the digital world and has been highly appreciated for showcasing unconventional acting abil
Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik is another mst followed television celebrities on Instagram with about 1.5 million followers. She got married to her beau Abhinav Shukla in 2018. The actress sucessfully created an image for herself by portraying the role of a transgender woman on her current show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.
Are there more televiion actresses you think did a brilliant job in 2018? let us know in the comments below!
