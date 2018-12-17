English
 »   »  From Hina Khan To Divyanka Tripathi, Television Actresses Who Ruled The Entertainment Realm In 2018!

From Hina Khan To Divyanka Tripathi, Television Actresses Who Ruled The Entertainment Realm In 2018!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    2018 has been quite a year and it's coming to an end soon. Similar to every other platform, the television industry to witnessed several interesting factors. From events to new shows to endless celebrity weddings, this year had all that one could ever wish for. However, what caught our attention most are the television actresses, who ruled the entertainment world in 2018. Be it for winning certain awards or entering Bollywood, these actresses were on fire and continue to impress fans still. Therefore, we decided to bring to you some of these talented actresses of the telly world, who made their way not only on-screen but in the fans hearts too!

    Jennifer Winget

    Jennifer Winget for years has been a par of the television family and undoubtedly, she is one of the most desired actresses. Nothing can beat her pretty looks and brilliant acting skills. She's a fans favorite and has become a household name with her show Bepannah. Jennifer has 7.2 million followers on Instagram alone!

    Divyanka Tripathi

    Seems like this year had a lot to offer Divyanka Tripathi. Her show Yeh Hain Mohabbatein recently completed 5 years and no doubt, she is one of the main reasons for its success. Divyanka is also the most followed television actress with a whopping 11 million followers! Soon, she will be making her entry into the digital world.

    Hina Khan

    Hina Khan rose to fame through her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Following that, she gained immense popularity for her stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss 11. In 2018, she made headlines by taking up the role of antagonist Komolika in Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2. The actress is also making her bollywood debut this year.

    Mouni Roy

    Mouni Roy became a household name when she appeared on the supernatural fantasy show Naagin 3. However, she didn't stop at that. In 2018, she made her Bollywood debut with the movie Gold, in which she starred against actor Akshay Kumar. Since the, there's been no looking back for Mouni.

    Erica Fernandes

    Though actress Erica Fernandes had already risen to fame through her previopus show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, she mader headlines when she signed Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2. She is currently playing the role of Prerna Sharma in the show. The actress even bought a house last month.

    Sanaya Irani

    Television actress Sanya Irani is one of the most loves actresses of television. For years she's been fans' favorite for her innocent looks and unexpectional acting skills. In 2018, Sanaya ventured into the digital world and has been highly appreciated for showcasing unconventional acting abil

    Rubina Dilaik

    Rubina Dilaik is another mst followed television celebrities on Instagram with about 1.5 million followers. She got married to her beau Abhinav Shukla in 2018. The actress sucessfully created an image for herself by portraying the role of a transgender woman on her current show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

    Are there more televiion actresses you think did a brilliant job in 2018? let us know in the comments below!

    MOST READ : Shivin Narang Talks About Kissing 16-Year-Old Tunisha Sharma & Going N*ked On The Show!

    Story first published: Monday, December 17, 2018, 18:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 17, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue