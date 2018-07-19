 »   »  Hiten Tejwani Replaced By Kunal Kumar On Comedy Show Namune Overnight & He's Clueless!

Famous television actor Hiten Tejwani is dumbstruck as one of his recent projects slipped from his hands while he was totally unaware of it. Yes, Hiten Tejwani was replaced from the comedy show Namune overnight and didn't have the slightest clue about it! He is reportedly been replaced by Kunal Kumar. Hiten had already shot the pilot episode and was quoted saying that he was preparing for the show as it was the first time he was trying his hand at comedy. But, the actor was taken off the show without any intimation from its makers' end.

While talking to Bombay Times he revealed, "So far, I have replaced actors, but this is the first time I have been replaced without intimation. I have been a part of this industry and such things are quite common. I shot for four days for the pilot of the show. I did a lot of prep for it, as this was also the first time I was venturing into comedy. It's not an easy genre. It takes effort to get into the skin of the character. I was very excited about the project, but now, what can I say?"

He continued, "After the look test was done, I was wondering what happened, as there was no communication from their end. So, when the shooting date came near, I got in touch with someone I knew in the production team and the person was shocked that I wasn't informed about the development. He broke the news to me that I had been replaced. Actors are often replaced, if they don't suit a character or fit the bill."

" However, my problem was that they felt that I didn't look like a lower middle-class guy, despite trying every trick in the book to make me look like one! Then suddenly, someone else was brought on board for my part overnight, and I wasn't even informed about it. I've been a part of the industry for years and I have seen it all, but I am sure something like this would be difficult for new actors. They would take time to come to terms with what just hit them. It can also dent their confidence, as they would wonder why they were suddenly replaced, without even been given an opportunity to improve their acting," Hiten further added.

