 »   »  Huma Qureshi Makes Her Television Debut;Replaces Sonali Bendre On India’s Best Dramebaaz

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi will be seen on television soon, as she will replacing Sonali Bendre as a judge on the reality show India's Best Dramebaaz. After the telecast of the first episode of the show, Sonali Bendre had to drop out due to personal reasons. The makers of India's Best Dramebaaz have chosen the Gangs Of Wasseypur actress as Sonali's replacement.

Excited about her television debut, Huma told TOI, "I have always wanted to take up an interesting show on TV, as the medium enjoys a wide reach. I am glad to be part of India's Best Dramebaaz, as who understands drama better than me (laughs!). So, this is the right platform for me to make my debut on TV with. I have followed a few episodes of the show and the kids are amazing. I wish we had a show like this during my growing-up years, as it would have helped me become an actress earlier."

She further added, "The idea is to not judge them, but allow them to have fun on the show and make them comfortable. I don't have any strategy. I will be spontaneous and will go with the flow," Though Huma has always been a part of the big screen, she expresses no apprehension with regard to being on the television.

"I have always made unconventional choices in my career. Also, a lot of Bollywood actors are on TV today. I am looking forward to judging on the show and having a direct connect with the audience. I will, in fact, take a few tips from Sonali, as she has judged two seasons of the show," she explained.

