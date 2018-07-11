 »   »  While India Awaits Section 377 Verdict, Kubbra Sait Says Playing A Hermaphrodite Was Empowering

From celebrities to common people, everybody is talking about Supreme Court's much-awaited verdict on Section 377. Besides this, Sacred Games is the other most-talked about news in India and across the world. Talking about playing a hermaphrodite role for the Netflix series, actress Kubbra Sait told in an interview to Bollywoodlife, the reason behind choosing the role and how empowering it was to execute it.

Initially she joked about picking the character saying, "I think no one else wanted to do, so I picked it up,". Later on a serious note she added, "how could I have said no to such an opportunity to play such a strong role. I did not think about repercussions. It was the moment. So empowering, so honest, there was no way I was not going to do it. I am portraying it as real and authentic as possible in terms of emotions. That is going to be my winning streak."

Expressing her views on the struggles the LGBT community is facing in India, she said, "I have to say that the one thing I have learnt from the LGBT community over these years is that they are doing so much to be the voice of change. And they are doing so much to bring to light the fact, that you can be whoever you want to be and love whoever you want to love. My respect for them."

"I am going to be a crusader in the future if they want me to. I also stand in front of them as an empty canvas, requesting them to teach me, to empower me with knowledge, and let me know how I can inform myself more. Because I know that a huge amount of change can happen just with the right amount of information to the people. And it is amazing how the world is parading, marching for change. I want to thank the crusaders for stepping up."

The actress joked about wearing prosthetic male genitalia for her character saying, "I remember I walked out of my vanity, I walked to sets. I remember meeting Anurag for the first time, he was sitting there with ADs. I sat down, literally spread my legs and said: "Nuts anyone?" And everyone started laughing. And that was the icebreaker."

