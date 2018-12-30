 »   »  India’s Got Talent 8: Mumbai Magician Javed Khan Takes Home The Trophy!

India's Got Talent 8's grand took place today. The show aired 12 weeks ago with the credo 'Woh talent hi kya jo kisi ke kaam na aaye', showcased some of the most exceptional talents. Tonight, the top 5 finalists were seen competing with one another to take the winner's trophy home. By the end of the night following endless amount of entertainment, laughter and intense competition, Mumbai's Javed Khan was crowd as the winner of season 8 of India's Got Talent.

For the first time in the history of the show, a magicianhas emerged as the winner. The jury of judges consisted of Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, gorgeous actress and host Malaika Arora and veteran actress Kirron Kher. Show's host Rithvik Dhanjani along with the contestants grooved to songs such as Bom Diggy Diggy, Gallan Goodiyaan and Ankh Mare.

One of the contesting groups, Live 100 Experience Band paid tribute the music industry with a brilliant performance. While the judges were left puzzled with Javed Khan's tricks, the other participants including aerial Almas Khan, gymnasts Rahu-Mukesh combo and dance troop Crazy Hoppers too put amazing acts.

Another highlight of the finale of presence of comedian Bharti Singh. She was also a part of the jury and was seen having loads of fun with the judges. Bharti was accompanied by her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Performing a comic act, the duo was seen dancing to Sajanji Ghar Aaye together.