 »   »  Indian Idol 10 Grand Finale : Maniesh Paul Breaks down On The Sets When His Wife Sanyukta Says This!

Yet another season of the Indian singing reality show Indian Idol will co me an end today. The final six contestants will be seen battling against one another for the trophy in the grand finale episode today. the occasion is going to be graced by several Bollywood stars such as Shilpa Shetty, Shahrukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. With the end of the show, fans are going to miss loads of entertainment, including the host Maneish Paul's humor that never failed to crack the viewers up. However, in the grand finale episode, Maniesh Paul will be seen breaking down as he watches his wife Sanyukta say something heart-wrenching.

To thank Manish for his presence on the show, the Indian Idol 10 team apparently dedicated a video to the actor-comedian showcasing his journey to the glam world. The host reportedly gets emotional upon watching the video, which also contained bytes from his beloved wife Sanyukta.

A source told Tellychakkar, "The video showed his journey so far right from his struggling days from Delhi to Mumbai. Two of his teachers spoke about how he was a backbencher in the class, but always ahead in entertainment. His friend from Delhi recalled the times they used to spend the time at a sweet shop and Maniesh used to perform different acts."

" His wife, Sanyukta, who was his girlfriend then, shared that whenever he used to call him, he'd tell her that he is eating lunch at Yash Raj Studios, when, in fact, he would be sitting outside for hours and having sandwiches.", the source further added.

Sankyukta further revealed that Maniesh would walk all the way from Chemubur to the airport during the struggling days in order to save money to buy her a ring. Maniesh gets emotional when she says how the ring means to her and ends up shedding tears.

Seems like today's episode has a lot to offer the audience. Stay tuned for more latest updates on Indian Idol 10 grand finale!