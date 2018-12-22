 »   »  Indian Idol 10 Grand Finale: Shah Rukh- Nitin’s Dance Off To Crack You Up! Inside Details

Shah Rukh To Present The Trophy

The Zero actors Shahrukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma will be making entry in a tricycle. The actresses are seen holding the trophy while seated in the rickshaw that's ridden by King Khan. Shah Rukh will be presenting the trophy to the winner of the season.

Shilpa & Anita Grace The Occasion

Seen at finale were Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and choreographer Geeta Kapoor. These two stars will be seen encouraging and supporting the contestants during the finale.

The Battle

All the 6 contestants will be seen competing against another in the grand finale. It couldn't get more exciting as the fans will get to see them put across their best performance together.

Shahrukh & Nitin Dance Off

Shahrukh aware of Nitin's hilarious dancing skills asks him for a dance off. Nitin is seen dancing in an extremely funny manner that leaves everyone laughing out loud.

Nitin Receives A Standing Ovation

The audience seems to be mesmerized by Nitin Kumar's singing. At the end of one of his performances, the judges were seen giving as standing ovation!

Bappi Lahiri's Special Appearance

Indian singer and composer Bappi Lahiri will be seen making an appearance in the finale episode. He will be seen interacting and supporting the contestants as they fight for the trophy!