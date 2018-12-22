English
 »   »  Indian Idol 10 Grand Finale: Shah Rukh- Nitin’s Dance Off To Crack You Up! Inside Details

Indian Idol 10 Grand Finale: Shah Rukh- Nitin’s Dance Off To Crack You Up! Inside Details

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Indian Idol 10: Shahrukh Khan Enjoys RICKSHAW ride with Katrina & Anushka Sharma on sets | FilmiBeat

    Yet another season of the iconic singing reality show is coming to an end. The grand Finale of Indian Idol 10 will go on air tonight and one contestant is going to take home the grand trophy. The top six contestants Nitin Kumar, Salman Ali, Ankush Bharadwaj, Neelanjana Ray and Vibhor Parashar seem to be on fire as they compete with one another for the victory. Also, Indian idol's grand finale will be graced by several Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty and others. As the winner of the 10th season will be announced in a few hours from now, here's all you can expect from the grand finale episode!

    Shah Rukh To Present The Trophy

    The Zero actors Shahrukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma will be making entry in a tricycle. The actresses are seen holding the trophy while seated in the rickshaw that's ridden by King Khan. Shah Rukh will be presenting the trophy to the winner of the season.

    Shilpa & Anita Grace The Occasion

    Seen at finale were Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and choreographer Geeta Kapoor. These two stars will be seen encouraging and supporting the contestants during the finale.

    The Battle

    All the 6 contestants will be seen competing against another in the grand finale. It couldn't get more exciting as the fans will get to see them put across their best performance together.

    Shahrukh & Nitin Dance Off

    Shahrukh aware of Nitin's hilarious dancing skills asks him for a dance off. Nitin is seen dancing in an extremely funny manner that leaves everyone laughing out loud.

    Nitin Receives A Standing Ovation

    The audience seems to be mesmerized by Nitin Kumar's singing. At the end of one of his performances, the judges were seen giving as standing ovation!

    Bappi Lahiri's Special Appearance

    Indian singer and composer Bappi Lahiri will be seen making an appearance in the finale episode. He will be seen interacting and supporting the contestants as they fight for the trophy!

    MOST READ : Indian Idol 10: Meet Top 5 Contestants Of The Show; Zero's Shahrukh & Katrina To Grace The Finale!

    Story first published: Saturday, December 22, 2018, 15:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 22, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue