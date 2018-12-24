 »   »  Indian Idol 10 : Neha Kakkar, Sophia Choudry & Others Congratulate Salman Ali On Winning The Trophy!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Yesterday, Indian Idol 10 held its grand finale and the winner was announced. The last episode of the season was graced by Bollywood actor including Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Shahrukh Khan and Shilpa Shetty. The final five contestants Nitin Kumar, Salman Ali, Ankush Bharadwaj, Neelanjana Ray and Vibhor Parashar competed against one another. Salman Ali emerged as the winner and took home the trophy. His fans and supporters couldn't contain their excitement when he was declared the winner of the 10th season. Several celebrities such as Neha Kakkar, Sophia Choudry, Javed Ali and Ronit Roy took to their Twitter to wish Salman Ali.
@nehakakkar
Indian singng sensation Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram to wish Salman ALi. she shared a selfie with him and wrote, "Meet The #IndianIdol10 #Winner @officialsalman.ali Congratulations Salman Soo Happy For You!!! God bless!!!!" - (sic)
@Sophie_Choudry
"Congrats @SonyTV on a fantastic season of #IndianIdol & a truly deserving winner in #SalmanAli .. One of the most incredible talents ever on a reality show. And of course much love to these rockstars @ManishPaul03 @VishalDadlani @iAmNehaKakkar @javedali4u #IndianIdolGrandFinale" - (sic)
@javedali4u
"Congratulations Salman Ali @Salmanaliidol for Winning The Indian Idol 10 Title. Wish you all the best for your future endeavors.#IndianIdolGrandFinale #indianidol #IndianIdol10 #indianidol2018 #IndianIdolwinner #SalmanAli" - (sic)
Ali@RonitBoseRoy
"Congratulations @Salmanaliidol for a well deserved win!
@indianidol2018 and congratulations to all the other finalists. U r all stars.Thank you for a show infused with amazing entertainment and splendid talent. @iAmNehaKakkar @VishalDadlani @javedali4u @ManishPaul03 ❤️" - (sic)
