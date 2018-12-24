English
 »   »  Indian Idol 10 : Neha Kakkar, Sophia Choudry & Others Congratulate Salman Ali On Winning The Trophy!

Indian Idol 10 : Neha Kakkar, Sophia Choudry & Others Congratulate Salman Ali On Winning The Trophy!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Yesterday, Indian Idol 10 held its grand finale and the winner was announced. The last episode of the season was graced by Bollywood actor including Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Shahrukh Khan and Shilpa Shetty. The final five contestants Nitin Kumar, Salman Ali, Ankush Bharadwaj, Neelanjana Ray and Vibhor Parashar competed against one another. Salman Ali emerged as the winner and took home the trophy. His fans and supporters couldn't contain their excitement when he was declared the winner of the 10th season. Several celebrities such as Neha Kakkar, Sophia Choudry, Javed Ali and Ronit Roy took to their Twitter to wish Salman Ali.

    @nehakakkar

    Indian singng sensation Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram to wish Salman ALi. she shared a selfie with him and wrote, "Meet The #IndianIdol10 #Winner @officialsalman.ali Congratulations Salman Soo Happy For You!!! God bless!!!!" - (sic)

    @Sophie_Choudry

    "Congrats @SonyTV on a fantastic season of #IndianIdol & a truly deserving winner in #SalmanAli .. One of the most incredible talents ever on a reality show. And of course much love to these rockstars @ManishPaul03 @VishalDadlani @iAmNehaKakkar @javedali4u #IndianIdolGrandFinale" - (sic)

    @javedali4u

    "Congratulations Salman Ali @Salmanaliidol for Winning The Indian Idol 10 Title. Wish you all the best for your future endeavors.#IndianIdolGrandFinale #indianidol #IndianIdol10 #indianidol2018 #IndianIdolwinner #SalmanAli" - (sic)

    Ali@RonitBoseRoy

    "Congratulations @Salmanaliidol for a well deserved win!

    @indianidol2018 and congratulations to all the other finalists. U r all stars.Thank you for a show infused with amazing entertainment and splendid talent. @iAmNehaKakkar @VishalDadlani @javedali4u @ManishPaul03 ❤️" - (sic)

    MOST READ : Indian Idol 10 Grand Finale : Maniesh Paul Breaks down On The Sets When His Wife Sanyukta Says This!

    Story first published: Monday, December 24, 2018, 10:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 24, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue