 »   »  Indian Idol 10 : Neha Kakkar, Sophia Choudry & Others Congratulate Salman Ali On Winning The Trophy!

@nehakakkar

Indian singng sensation Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram to wish Salman ALi. she shared a selfie with him and wrote, "Meet The #IndianIdol10 #Winner @officialsalman.ali Congratulations Salman Soo Happy For You!!! God bless!!!!" - (sic)

@Sophie_Choudry

"Congrats @SonyTV on a fantastic season of #IndianIdol & a truly deserving winner in #SalmanAli .. One of the most incredible talents ever on a reality show. And of course much love to these rockstars @ManishPaul03 @VishalDadlani @iAmNehaKakkar @javedali4u #IndianIdolGrandFinale" - (sic)

@javedali4u

"Congratulations Salman Ali @Salmanaliidol for Winning The Indian Idol 10 Title. Wish you all the best for your future endeavors.#IndianIdolGrandFinale #indianidol #IndianIdol10 #indianidol2018 #IndianIdolwinner #SalmanAli" - (sic)

Ali@RonitBoseRoy

"Congratulations @Salmanaliidol for a well deserved win!

@indianidol2018 and congratulations to all the other finalists. U r all stars.Thank you for a show infused with amazing entertainment and splendid talent. @iAmNehaKakkar @VishalDadlani @javedali4u @ManishPaul03 ❤️" - (sic)