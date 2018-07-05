 »   »  Kapil Sharma’s Midair Spat To Akshay Kumar’s Sexist Comments, Television Controversies You Must Know

Kapil Sharma & Sunil Grover Midair Spat

After a show in Australia, the entire team of The Kapil Sharma Show were on a flight back to India, when a fight broke between Kapil and his friend Sunil. Apparently Kapil Sharma was under the influence of alcohol and hurled a shoe at Sunil. Sunil later took to his Twitter handle and expressed his disappointment in Kapil's behaviour, though the latter apologized. The TRP of the show fell eventually and was taken off the air.

Akshay Kumar & Mallika Dua

When the Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar made a few sexist comments targeted at the comedian Mallika Dua on a reality show, her father couldn't take it. Mallika's father, who is a journalist said this addressing comments made by Akshay Kumar, "I am going to screw this cretin Akshay Kumar for telling his co-worker Mallika Dua that ‘Aap bell bajao, main aap ko bajata hun' at 5:26. This is his sense of humour and language... Star Plus... Wake up."

Piyush Sahdev’s Rape Case

Another controversial story involved the Beyhadh actor Piyush Sahdev, who's imprisoned by the Mumbai police for raping a model who was reportedly in a relationship with him. The duo had been on a holiday and after which he allegedly began to avoid the girl. This led to a fight between them. She then filed an FIR against him accusing him of rape.

Amit Tandon’s Wife In Jail

Actor Amit Tandon's wife Ruby Tandon is a famous dermatologist who has major celebrities such as Mouni Roy, Vikram Bhatt, Suhana Sinha and others on her client list. She was allegedly held in the Al Raffa Jail after some Dubai Health Authorities complained against her. However, her actor husband said his wife was framed and she's innocent.

Mandana Karimi’s Domestic Violence Case

Ex Bigg Boss contestant and model Mandana came from Iran to India to pursue a career in acting. She married Gaurav Gupta in 2017 and soon after claimed that she's been living "as a prisoner" in her matrimonial home in Juhu. Mandana said she wasn't allowed to pursue her career in acting and was stopped from interacting with her friends.