 »   »  India's Best Dramebaaz 3 Winner Dipali Borkar Says These Two Bollywood Actors Inspire Her!

India's Best Dramebaaz 3 Winner Dipali Borkar Says These Two Bollywood Actors Inspire Her!

By
    Little Dipali Borkar was crowned the winner of India's Best Dramebaaz season 3. Last night, she took home the grand trophy along with the prize money of Rs 5 Lakhs. When asked who inspires her the most, the 10-year-old Dipali said she always looks up to Shahrukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit. Dipali said,"I love watching Madhuri mam and Shah Rukh sir on screen. Whenever I get time, I watch their movies and observe their acting in order to improve myself. I hope in future I achieve success like them."

    IBD 3 Winner Dipali Is Inspired By These Actors!

    When she was asked to describe her winning moment, this is what Dipali had to say, "After working day and night, I have finally won the show. I am happy I have made my family proud.I will miss this show very much. It was one of my best experiences. I learned so much from this show. The judges helped me understand acting."

    She further wished the former judge Sonali Bendre a speedy recovery. Dipali's message read, "We shot with her till mega auditions but then due to her health, she quit and Huma Qureshi ma'am took her position. If Sonali ma'am would have been there, we could have done lot of masti together. I was feeling bad that she wasn't there with us especially in the finale. We sent her a message ki 'aap jaldi se theek ho jaao' and she recorded a video for us and sent it here. I was so happy to see her on screen."

    Story first published: Monday, October 8, 2018, 17:15 [IST]
