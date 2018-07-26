 »   »  Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai's Saumya Tondon Breaks Silence on Quitting The Show, Is Pregnancy The Reason?

Related Articles
After numerous reports on the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actress Saumya Tandon quitting the show because of health reasons, the latest gossips are suggesting that she could be pregnant. The pregnancy news began to circulate when it was noticed that Saumya was missing from the sets of the show. However, later, she took to her Twitter handle to update her fans on the status of her health. When the media began to speculate her pregnancy, the actress finally decided to break her silence to reveal the truth.
Saumya Addresses The Pregnancy As Rumours
The actress told TOI, "I am aware that rumors about me planning a family are doing the rounds. My reply is that I would love to have a baby. Motherhood is a beautiful experience and I surely don't want to miss out on that. In fact, if it happens, I will share it with everyone and enjoy it when the right time comes. As of now, I have no news to share. These things are in God's hands. Who are we to decide?"
Her Producers Will Support Her Through The Pregnancy
"Also, my producers are so accommodating and sweet that they had once told me that even during pregnancy, I can continue doing the show, and later go on maternity leave. This is a wonderful change in the entertainment industry, and I really applaud that", she further added.
Is She Eager To Start A Family?
A source close to the actress said, "Saumya has been part of the show for the past three years. She now feels that it's time to move on and try out new things. Starting a family is also something she wants to focus on".
This Is Why She Wasn't Seen On The Sets
When the fans began to worry about her sudden disappearance from the show, she took to her Twitter handle to address their concerns and tweeted, "Hey thanks for the concern, I had a liver infection so was on a leave for a week, have been shooting in Naigaon for Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain since 3 days".
Her Co-Actor Shubhangi Atre Poorey Says...
"I neither know about her leaving the show or being pregnant. Motherhood is the best thing that can happen to a woman but I don't know anything concerning her. She was on a break for health reasons and I am yet to meet her".
