 »   »  Is Saumya Tandon Planning On Leaving Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain For Bigg Boss 12? Here's The Truth!

Television actress Saumya Tandon rose to popularity through her role Anita Vibhuti Narayan aka Anita Bhabi. She managed to impress the viewers with her comic timing and has a huge fan following. However, since the time the actress has stopped coming to the sets of the show, rumours have been doing the rounds that Saumya Tandon might be quitting the show. Also, a few sources are saying that she will be one of the contestants on the forthcoming reality show Bigg Boss 12 that's hosted by Salman Khan.

But yesterday, July 23, 2018, Saumya took to her Twitter handle to address the rumours and said, "Hey thanks for the concern, I had a liver infection so was on a leave for a week, have been shooting in Naigaon for Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain since 3 days." Seems like we will get to see her back on the show shortly.

Producer of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, also confirmed the news through a statement to India.com that read, "Saumya suffered from a bout of Hepatitis B and was unwell for a while. But, now she has recovered and is back on sets."

When asked if she is willing to be a part of Bigg Boss, she had told in an interview to Hindustan Times, "No, I won't do the show. I am a private person. Also, since I am very boring and extremely straightforward, I won't be able to give any TRPs to the channel. I am thus not the right candidate for the show!"

"But I keep doing many events, because I love talking and always have the desire to be there, up on the stage with a mic, with a crazy number of people packed for the show. But I don't know if any show is there around today which is exciting enough. Nothing good has really come my way. If it does, I will definitely do it", she further added.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is a comedy show revolving around lives of two neighbours and the men of the family are smitten with each other's wife. Their daily life is showcased in a humorous way for the audience.

