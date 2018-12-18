English
Ishqbaaz Audience Review: Fans Upset With New Track Diss Nakuul & Predict Its End Within Months!

By
    Yesterday was very crucial for the television show Ishqbaaz as it was showcased before its fans with the introduction of a new track. Ever since the makers announced the generation leap and let go off the prominent actors, fans seemed unhappy. However, a few held on to it hoping Nakuul Mehta would retain the charm. But, the new track doesn't seem to have gone well with the audiences, who took to their social media platforms to diss Nakuul Mehta and predict the fate of Ishqbaaz, saying it will end within a few months! From bashing the makers for replacing Surbhi Chandna to expressing dislike in Nakuul Mehta Aka Shivaansh Singh Oberoi's new look, this is what the fans have to say!

    @KaynathAli78

    "#ishqbaaaz This is the shit they are trying to produce . For this they break a jodi @officialsurbhic and @nakuulmehta" - (sic)

    @BackupShajin

    "!!LEAPBAAZ WILL BE SHUT SOON IF U PUT THE CHANNEL UNDER PRESSURE WITH XD SPEED LIKE BEFORE!!

    Now that U've #ShivikaForever Trending in 1st Place beating d Shit leap & em Disregarding r Complaints since 30days,Go on CALL THE EFF OUTA EM! ALSO 3 MAILS PER PERSON!
    #ishqbaaaz" - (sic)

    @lophailgyaraita

    "What's the difference between you and those guys who always mocked Chandu for her skin colour, bodyshamed her. You guys exactly doing the same thing. You are making someone going through the same pain which Surbhi faced.

    #Ishqbaaaz" - (sic)

    @ArtNature3

    @ArtNature3"First episode of season1 infinity times >>>>>>>>>>>> first episode of Season2.😂No comparision 😂😂😂 #ishqbaaaz" - (sic)

    @bisma_653

    "Ishqbaaz ends for me today😢it was a really good show but I am really upset about the ugly girl that they got who doesn't even suit nakuul. Instead of dragging the story they could've happily ended it. The trps will go anyway"- (sic)

    @rita_ramgoolam

    "Your co star is **** post leap will end up within months just like ipkknd season 3. Sorry to say but you're looking like a clown." - (sic)

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 18, 2018, 10:31 [IST]
