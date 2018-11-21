English
 »   »  Ishqbaaz: Fans slam Gul Khan; Trend #endishqbaaaz After Surbhi Chandna Confirmed Her Exit

Ishqbaaz: Fans slam Gul Khan; Trend #endishqbaaaz After Surbhi Chandna Confirmed Her Exit

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Yesterday, television actress Surbhi Chandna confirmed her exit from the show Ishqbaaz. However, it didn't go well with her fans, who took to their social media to slam the producer Gul Khan for introducing the generation leap, as the show failed to garner decent TRP with the existing plot. After Surbhi bid a goodbye, fans began to troll Gul Khan saying Ishqbaaz too, like her previous show, will be a flop if it's revamped. #endishqbaaaz began to trend on Twitter, where the viewers are seen slamming the makers. This is what the fans have to say about losing their favorite character Anika.

    @Shizuka100000

    "OMG this producer is so shameless 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂she behaving the way fans fight among themselves. How cheap of #Gulkhan Ekta isn't like her." - (sic)

    @dodysmasem

    "All fans of ishqbaaz show want to finish it properly for all its stars#NakuulMehta #SurbhiChandna #StarPlus and not to issue a second copy of it because it will fail quickly #GulKhan go to hell #EndIshqbaaaz" - (sic)

    @Arshisarunfan

    "Whoever will work with that abusive, vindictive #GulKhan now or in future for whatever reason I don't know but no conscientious fan should support or promote any future project of Gul b**** & no fan with an iota of grey matter should ever spam Gul to cast their favourite actors!" - (sic)

    @Damie_addict

    "From #ipkknd days she has been this! This bitch has no respect for fans or what they want... nor she respects her artists #gulkhan"

    @samrin_s

    "GUYS PLEASE WE NEED THIS ENTIRE FANDOM TO ROAR LOUDLY TOGETHER NOW. Our fandom is huge and we have proven it many times before, that our presence on this platform is unmatched and unparalleled. THIS IS THE TIME TO SHOW THAT AGAIN. WE NEED MORE PEOPLE JOINING IN." - (sic)

    @starlightsidx

    "SURBHI CHANDNA NEVER SAID "I AM QUITTING" BECAUSE SHE IS BEING FORCED TO LEAVE.YOU ALL FAILED IN EVERY WAY. DARE PREACH FOR HEFORSHE OR ANYTHING." - (sic)

    @chaarchaand6

    "THEY GAVE HER TEARS AS GIFT FOR THE SWEAT & BLOOD SHE GAVE IN FOR MAKING THE SHOW SINCE 2.5 YEARS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!I PRONOUNCE & CURSE WITH ALL MY MIGHT THAT THEIR LEAP ROTS IN HELL #EndIshqbaaaz" - (sic)

    MOST READ : Surbhi Chandna CONFIRMS Her Exit From Ishqbaaz; Gets Emotional As She Assures Fans She's Doing Fine

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 21, 2018, 13:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 21, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue