 »   »  Ishqbaaz's Kunal Jaisingh Reveals Wedding Details; Couple Look Forward To A 15-day Long Honeymoon!

Television actor Kunal Jaisingh, famously known for playing the role of Omkara Singh Oberoi on Ishqbaaz is all set to enter a new journey of life with his partner Bharati Kumar. After being friends for for a long time and dating for years, ever since their The Buddy Project Days, the couple recently announced that they would be getting married on December 20, 2018. In an interview with Times of India, for the first time, Kunal Jaisingh has revealed his and Bharati's wedding details. We also learned that they are looking forward to a 15-day long honeymoon in this country!
All You Need To Know About The Weddin
Explaining his wedding rituals in detail, the Ishqbaaz actor said, "The sangeet and engagement ceremonies will take place on December 18, with just families and close friends in attendance. The wedding and reception will be on the 20th. While we are inviting many friends for the reception, other functions will be close-knit affairs, as I believe in maintaining the sanctity of these traditions and rituals."
A 15-day Long Honeymoon
When asked if his exit from Ishqbaaz has given him more room for wedding preparation, he said, "Absolutely. My track had to end eventually, but the timing has been perfect." According to TOI'S reports, Kunal and Bharati are planning on taking of to islands near Indonesia for a 15-day long honeymoon!
Bharati & Kunal's Wedding Attire Details
"While I am usually not able to go with Bharati, she is always there when I am buying and trying outfits. Though we won't be wearing the same shades, our outfits are from the same family of colours.", Kunal Said.
Kunal Feels Home When She's Around
Kunal's love for Bharati seems unconditional. Talking about having her in his life, Kunal said, "Being married to a friend spells comfort. I don't care where I am and what I am doing, it's home for me if she is around."
This Is Kunal Fell In Love Bharati!
When the actor was asked what made him fall in love with Bharati, he said, "She is bubbly, loving and caring. She is very positive and her non-judgmental nature makes it easy for people to open up to her. The support I get from her is pure and genuine. She is extremely understanding,"
