 »   »  Ishqbaaz's Kunal Jaisingh Reveals Wedding Details; Couple Look Forward To A 15-day Long Honeymoon!

All You Need To Know About The Weddin

Explaining his wedding rituals in detail, the Ishqbaaz actor said, "The sangeet and engagement ceremonies will take place on December 18, with just families and close friends in attendance. The wedding and reception will be on the 20th. While we are inviting many friends for the reception, other functions will be close-knit affairs, as I believe in maintaining the sanctity of these traditions and rituals."

A 15-day Long Honeymoon

When asked if his exit from Ishqbaaz has given him more room for wedding preparation, he said, "Absolutely. My track had to end eventually, but the timing has been perfect." According to TOI'S reports, Kunal and Bharati are planning on taking of to islands near Indonesia for a 15-day long honeymoon!

Bharati & Kunal's Wedding Attire Details

"While I am usually not able to go with Bharati, she is always there when I am buying and trying outfits. Though we won't be wearing the same shades, our outfits are from the same family of colours.", Kunal Said.

Kunal Feels Home When She's Around

Kunal's love for Bharati seems unconditional. Talking about having her in his life, Kunal said, "Being married to a friend spells comfort. I don't care where I am and what I am doing, it's home for me if she is around."

This Is Kunal Fell In Love Bharati!

When the actor was asked what made him fall in love with Bharati, he said, "She is bubbly, loving and caring. She is very positive and her non-judgmental nature makes it easy for people to open up to her. The support I get from her is pure and genuine. She is extremely understanding,"