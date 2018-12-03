 »   »  Ishqbaaz's Kunal Jaisingh & Bharati Kumar Wedding On This Day; 'There Were No Romantic Proposals'

Their D-day Is Finally Here

Though, neither Kunal or Bharati have spoken about their wedding, sources close to them have revealed their wedding date. One such source told India Forums, " Kunal and Bharti will be getting married on December 20th at Isckon Temple in the suburbs of Mumbai."

Niktin Dheer Confirms The News

Kunal Jaisingh's co-star and Ishqbaaz's actor Niktin Dheer took to his social media to tease the former's fans by dropping a hint. He wrote, "@Kunaljaisingh you are getting married in December, Behave yourself @nakuulmehta ko bolke koi fayda nahi." - (sic)

Kunal Always Wanted A Woman Like Her

In a previous interview with Bombay Times, while talking about having Bharati as his wife, Kunal said, "I am happy that my parents agreed to our match. I have always wanted to settle down with a girl like Bharti... she is homely, genuine, humble and respects elders. These are qualities that are difficult to find in today's women."

NO Romantic Proposals!

Apparently, there was no getting down on one knee and romantic proposals from Kunal's end. When asked how he approached his lady love for marriage, he said, "There were no romantic proposals, we just decided to be with each other."