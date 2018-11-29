 »   »  Ishqbaaz Ladies Know How To Party! Surbhi Chandna Seen Chilling With Shrenu, Mansi & Mreenal

Surbhi Seems All Fine

After Surbhi Chandna announced her exit from Ishqbaaz, fans began to worry if she was alright as she was a prominent part of the show for over two years. However, the below picture proves that she is doing more than fine. She is also seen making faces and speaking funnily in a video.

Shrenu Calls Mreenal Ms Attitude

In another video shot by Shrenu, she uses the opportunity to introduced her lady friends with their pet names. She point at Surbhi and calls her Ms Vegetarian and then, she calls Mreenal Ms Attitude. The actresses are seen sharing a good laugh at Shrenu's funny remarks.

Exit Or Leap Hasn't Bothered Them

All the actresses of Ishqbaaz have accepted the fate of the show gracefully. The party pictures show that none of them has any qualms with the decision of the makers. In a previous interview, the producer of the show Gul Khan also said that the journey of the characters had to end logically.

Surbhi Snapped With Fans

Over the past two years Surbhi gained immense popularity for her role as Anika. Fans were highly disappointed with her exit. Last night, the actress was seen posing with a few fans at the pub. The fans looked absolutely delighted to be snapped with their favorite star.