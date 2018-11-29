 »   »  Ishqbaaz Ladies Know How To Party! Surbhi Chandna Seen Chilling With Shrenu, Mansi & Mreenal

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Supreme Court: CBI vs CBI Hearing
-
- Live Stream: Asus ROG Gaming Phone India Launch
- Top-Selling Bikes In India — October 2018
- 2 Dividend Stocks To Buy In India For Regular Income
- Cough Remedies: Ginger, Honey & Lemon
- Mick Schumacher To Race In Formula 2
- Dwayne Johnson To Attend Priyanka-Nick's Jodhpur Wedding
- The Secret Destination Of Tiswadi In Goa
The Ishqbaaz cast has always been known for sharing a warm bond among themselves. Seems like the gorgeous ladies of the show are great friends in real life too, and we have the proof. Yesterday (November 28, 2018), Surbhi Chandna was seen chilling with the other Ishqbaaz ladies, Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Srivastava and Mreenal Deshraj. They shared pictures and videos from the pub they were dining at, and to watch them all together is an absolute delight. In one of the videos, Shrenu is seen calling each of the ladies by a funny name. Read below to know all about the Ishbaaz ladies' night out!
Surbhi Seems All Fine
After Surbhi Chandna announced her exit from Ishqbaaz, fans began to worry if she was alright as she was a prominent part of the show for over two years. However, the below picture proves that she is doing more than fine. She is also seen making faces and speaking funnily in a video.
Shrenu Calls Mreenal Ms Attitude
In another video shot by Shrenu, she uses the opportunity to introduced her lady friends with their pet names. She point at Surbhi and calls her Ms Vegetarian and then, she calls Mreenal Ms Attitude. The actresses are seen sharing a good laugh at Shrenu's funny remarks.
Exit Or Leap Hasn't Bothered Them
All the actresses of Ishqbaaz have accepted the fate of the show gracefully. The party pictures show that none of them has any qualms with the decision of the makers. In a previous interview, the producer of the show Gul Khan also said that the journey of the characters had to end logically.
Surbhi Snapped With Fans
Over the past two years Surbhi gained immense popularity for her role as Anika. Fans were highly disappointed with her exit. Last night, the actress was seen posing with a few fans at the pub. The fans looked absolutely delighted to be snapped with their favorite star.
MOST READ : Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2's Erica Fernandes Fainted On The Sets; Here's Why The Actress Blacked Out!