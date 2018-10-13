 »   »  Ishqbaaz’s Mandana Claims She Was Sexually Harassed By This Film Director; Decides To Quit Acting

Ever since Tanushree Dutta opened up about being sexually harassed by the Bollywood actor Nana Patekar, several other celebrities have come forward to share their stories. As the #MeToo movement in India continues to grow bigger by the day, television actress Mandana Karini, known for her role in the hit show Ishqbaaz has claimed that she was too sexually harassed by Kya Kool Hai Hum 3's director Umesh Ghadge. The actress revealed that following the incident, she decided to quit acting.

Mandana said, "An experience led me to leave my profession which I loved. Harassment just doesn't mean to touch me; it also means to make my life hell. I was too miserable. I didn't talk to anybody about it."

While talking to ANI, Mandana further revealed that the director tried different means to tarnish her image and reputation. He would often call her early on the sets and ask her to where clothes that she was not supposed to wear. Apparently, he would even make changes in the dance steps on the spot and bring in dancers that would interrupt with Mandana's routine.

While talking about the #MeToo movement in India, she said, "It's a very exciting time for India and I am happy that finally, a lot of people are talking about it. Hats off to Tanushree because she is the one who actually started the movement. It takes a lot of courage to talk about any sort of harassment,".