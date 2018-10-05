 »   »  Ishqbaaz Nakuul Mehta & Surbhi Chandna Look Stunning As They Rehearse For Star Parivaar Awards 2018

Star Parivaar Awards 2018 will be taking place this month (October) in Mumbai. Preparations for the same are at their peak. Recently, we bumped into a video that shows the Ishqbaaz star Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna rehearsing for the event. They look stunning as they sweat it out on the stage. Seems like the on-screen couple know how to woo their fans outside their show, too! The duo is seen dancing to Shandaar's title song.

In another video, Nakuul is seen grooving to Sooraj Dooba Hai and he proves he's an amazing dancer through his dance moves. Besides this, Nakuul and Surbhi are excited about their show Ishqbaaz completing 650 episodes too. Cakes, flowers and good wishes have already started pouring in.

A video showcasing the celebrations was recently shared on the social media. However, amidst the celebrations, rumours are making rounds that the show will be going off air in November, 2018. we need to wait and watch to know the fate of Ishqbaaz.

