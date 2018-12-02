English
Ishqbaaz : Nakuul Mehta Ode Shivaay Is Heart-wrenching! Talks About His & Surbhi’s Magical Jodi

By
    One of television's much-loved shows Ishqbaaz will be revamped from the 17th of December 2018. The makers are introducing a generation leap, post which, the ever loved super six will go missing from the show. Despite being extremely disappointed about the fact that Rudra, Om and Gauri wouldn't be seen anymore, fans aren't able to digest the fact that they wouldn't be witnessing Shivika's love and the unbeatable chemistry anymore. On this note, Nakuul Mehta decided to share a heart-wrenching note on his Twitter handle as an ode to Shivaay.

    Ishqbaaz : Nakuul Mehta Ode Shivaay Is Heart-wrenching!

    Nakuul shared a three-page long note and captioned it as, "Dear Shivaay, I have lived you along with the rest of the country for the past 900 days. Another couple weeks to celebrate this most special journey. Tried to find words to express what it meant to be consumed by you ..." - (sic)

    Dedicating the note to Shivaay he says, "Through you I found a magical partnership with yor jodidaar who was the complete khidkitod foil to the tadibaaaz you- Surbhi. Also found a protective older brother within me whilst jamming with the fabulous O Bros- KJ & Lee! Learnt so much & sometimes left unsolicited advice playing big brther, comrade & boss to your extended familia. Shreu, Mansi, Siddhi & Naman."

    He further added, "It has been humbling to have experienced all the love and recognition in the form of awards, letters & gifts which the audiences & the industry showered on you, from such close quarters. A lot of that overflowed on to me. These are memories which are going to remain with me in the recceses of my being and I know that life will be greater or lesser from here on, but these memories will be GOLD"

    Post leap, Nakuul will be seen playing Shivay and Anika's son Shivansh's role. Rumors are making rounds that Drashti Dhami and Sanaya Irani have been approached to play Nakuul's new love interest on the show. We need to wait and watch the next Jodi that's going to define Ishqbaaz's fate.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 2, 2018, 23:01 [IST]
