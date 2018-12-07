 »   »  Ishqbaaz New Promo Slammed For Disrespecting Women; Memes Compare Shivaansh With Dinchak Pooja!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018 — LIVE Updates
-
- Should You Buy The New Tata Harrier? — Read Our Detailed Review
- Elon Musk's SpaceX Launches India's Exseed Sat-1 Satellite
- Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Look Picture Perfect In These After-Party Pics!
- Australia vs India — LIVE Updates From Day 2
- Depressed Man Who Shot Himself Gets A Face Transplant
- Salman Khan Tops The Forbes India Celebrity 100 List Yet Again
- City Secrets from The Streets Of Bangalore
The makers of Ishqbaaz finally did what the fans dreaded the most. Yesterday, Star Plus released Ishqbbaz's new promo, which introduces Shivaay and Anika's son Shivaansh. However, this didn't go well with the fans who criticized the makers of the show, and the channel for disrespecting women. Memes began to pour in immediately and you can't help but laugh out loud watching the memes made by Surbhi Chandna and Nakuul Mehta's fans. It didn't stop at that. Several Twitter users questioned the channel for promoting women empowerment while, but not standing by it.
In the latest Ishqbaaz promo, Shivaay and Anika are seen discussing the characteristics of their future son. While Shivaay says he wants him to be a business oriented gentleman, Anika asks what if he goes on her, he says 'Chichora'. Chichora is a term used to refer to a person with a lose character. This is what them much agitated fans had to say.
@LoveThyself_G
"DOOM!This is from all women ex-viewers of #Ishqbaaaz to @StarPlus ,Gul Khan&Harneet Singh&their son Shitvaansh.This feminist movement,leap idea&ousting of Surbhi will be biggest black blot on channel's image, 4 Lions&all ppl involved 4ever.#NoIshqbaaazWithoutSurbhi" - (sic)
@priyaa49729156
"Replying to @StarPlus @NakuulMehta @SurbhiChandna
So u r saying that mother teaches all chichoripanti and vulgurness to their children.For taking leap u have gone to low and u say promote women empowerment slow caps for that" - (si
@akzcreations
"why are Shivika having a conversation only about their Son. Why couldn't they expect their child to be a Girl!Why do you want to show the first child to be a Boy only? Is that how you support Gender equality?" - (sic)
@kavya_sa
"Dare any of you preach feminism, women empowerment, workplace equality, nayisoch in digital or social media from now on. It doesn't suit you at all. Hypocrisy at its peak. Can't believe just to fed the ego of a certain person you all reduced #Ishqbaaaz to this utter crap. Shame" - (sic)
@NOSURBHINOISHQ6
"I have one question if anyone calling ur Mother, wife, sisters or daughter's like CHICHORI u really feel proud? U cannot accept why we want to accept? For ur story don't disrespect women."
MOST READ : Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta's 5th Wedding Anniversary: Sargun Said 'Chee' When She First Saw Him