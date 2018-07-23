English
 »   »  Ishqbaaz's Nikita Mukherjee Welcomes A Baby Girl, Mother & Daughter Are In A Healthy State

Ishqbaaz's Nikita Mukherjee Welcomes A Baby Girl, Mother & Daughter Are In A Healthy State

Posted By: Chaitra Krishnamurthy
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Good news for the Ishqbaaz fans! Nikita Mukherjee, who plays the role of much-loved Pinky aunty on the television show welcomed a baby girl. The actress birthed her daughter through a C-section and both the mother and daughter are doing well. Nikita's daughter was born on July 16, 2018, in Mumbai. Nikita was in her last trimester when she decided to take a maternity break from her show Ishbaaz. Nikita married Indrajit Mukherjee in 2006 and the couple welcomed their first child.

    Nikita Mukherjee

    While talking to India Forums Nikita said, "Our beautiful baby girl was born on the 16th of this month. I just came back home two days back as I'd undergone a C-Section. I am very jittery and excited and enjoying every bit of this motherhood experience. Luckily for me, my baby is very calm."

    Nikita who is famous for her signature dialogues, 'Oh My Mata', was seen clad in loose clothes during the last few episodes of Ishqbaaz in which she appeared before she took a break from the show. Her reel son Nakuul Mehta bid a goodbye to the actress with an extremely sweet message that said, "Bidding a temporary goodbye to the 'reel' mother Nitika Mukherjee as she takes her much deserve maternity break! you will be truly missed." - (sic)

    Ishqbaaz is one of the highest TRP earning Indian television shows. It has gained immense popularity over the years due to the chemistry between the lead characters Shivaay and Anika. The rumours with regard to the show being pulled off the air were making rounds until the show's producer Gul Khan confirmed saying, "This is the fifth time, I am hearing this rumour. It comes up every six months."

    Addressing the same rumours, Nikita Mukherjee had told that the actors on the show Ishqbaaz are the most popular ones in the industry that won't be affected by such rumours. She also added that each and every actor is fabulous in their own ways and they deserve all the happiness and success that would come their way without being harassed by the hoax.

    Also Read -Ekta Kapoor Shares Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 Teaser, Shweta Tiwari, Ronit Roy & Others Wish Luck

    Read more about: ishqbaaz nakuul mehta
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue