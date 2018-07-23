 »   »  Ishqbaaz's Nikita Mukherjee Welcomes A Baby Girl, Mother & Daughter Are In A Healthy State

Good news for the Ishqbaaz fans! Nikita Mukherjee, who plays the role of much-loved Pinky aunty on the television show welcomed a baby girl. The actress birthed her daughter through a C-section and both the mother and daughter are doing well. Nikita's daughter was born on July 16, 2018, in Mumbai. Nikita was in her last trimester when she decided to take a maternity break from her show Ishbaaz. Nikita married Indrajit Mukherjee in 2006 and the couple welcomed their first child.

While talking to India Forums Nikita said, "Our beautiful baby girl was born on the 16th of this month. I just came back home two days back as I'd undergone a C-Section. I am very jittery and excited and enjoying every bit of this motherhood experience. Luckily for me, my baby is very calm."

Nikita who is famous for her signature dialogues, 'Oh My Mata', was seen clad in loose clothes during the last few episodes of Ishqbaaz in which she appeared before she took a break from the show. Her reel son Nakuul Mehta bid a goodbye to the actress with an extremely sweet message that said, "Bidding a temporary goodbye to the 'reel' mother Nitika Mukherjee as she takes her much deserve maternity break! you will be truly missed." - (sic)

Ishqbaaz is one of the highest TRP earning Indian television shows. It has gained immense popularity over the years due to the chemistry between the lead characters Shivaay and Anika. The rumours with regard to the show being pulled off the air were making rounds until the show's producer Gul Khan confirmed saying, "This is the fifth time, I am hearing this rumour. It comes up every six months."

Addressing the same rumours, Nikita Mukherjee had told that the actors on the show Ishqbaaz are the most popular ones in the industry that won't be affected by such rumours. She also added that each and every actor is fabulous in their own ways and they deserve all the happiness and success that would come their way without being harassed by the hoax.

