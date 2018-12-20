 »   »  Ishqbaaz’s Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Srivastava & Others Grace Kunal Jaisingh- Bharati Wedding! PICS

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Bank To Be Closed From Dec 21 — Transactions To Be Affected For Five Days
-
- New Mahindra Thar Caught Testing Again — The Old Thar Looks Tiny In Front Of It!
- Biggest Controversies That Shook Tech Industry In 2018
- Indian Rupee Could Become The Top Performing Currency In 2019 — Analysts
- Flashback 2018 — Sindhu And Saina Remain The Biggest Stars Of Indian Badminton
- To Ambasamudram — A Picturesque Town Huddled In The Western Ghats Of Tamil Nadu
- Stunning Red Carpet Pictures From Priyanka & Nick’s Mumbai Reception
- The Three Types Of Karma: Sanchita, Prarabdha And Agami
Television actor Kunal Jaisingh, known for playing the role of Omkara Oberoi on the show Ishqbaaz got hitched today! In the presence of friends and family, he got married to his longtime girlfriend Bharati Kumar in a traditional temple wedding. The pre-wedding ceremonies such as Haldi and Mehendi were held on December 18, 2018. Today, at the wedding spotted were several Ishqbaaz stars. Shrenu Parikh and Mansi Srivastava took to their Instagram to share fun some pictures from the wedding.
Ishqbaaz Gang Wishes The Couple
The Ishqbaaz actresses left no chance with respect to having fun with the newly-wed couple Kunal Jaisingh and Bharati Kumar. Shrenu shared a selfie on her Insta story and wrote "Just married".
Pretty Ladies
The actresses looked pretty clad in Indian traditional attire. They all donned lehenga blouse ensemble. Mreenal Dheshraj shared a picture with Mansi Srivastava and Shrenu Parikh.
Shrenu Parikh Shone Bright
Shrenu Parikh Looked absolutely beautiful in golden lehenga blouse ensemble. She smiled casually as she posed for the cameras. Shrenu was present during pre-wedding rituals.
Kunal & Bharti Embark On New Journey
Kunal and Bharati's story is an extremely sweet one. It is quite obvious from their wedding pictures that they are madly in love with each other. We wish them a happy married life.
MOST READ :Kunal Jaisingh & Bharati Kumar Wedding Pictures Are Out & They Make An Adorable Couple! INSIDE PICS