 »   »  Ishqbaaz’s Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Srivastava & Others Grace Kunal Jaisingh- Bharati Wedding! PICS

Ishqbaaz’s Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Srivastava & Others Grace Kunal Jaisingh- Bharati Wedding! PICS

By
    Television actor Kunal Jaisingh, known for playing the role of Omkara Oberoi on the show Ishqbaaz got hitched today! In the presence of friends and family, he got married to his longtime girlfriend Bharati Kumar in a traditional temple wedding. The pre-wedding ceremonies such as Haldi and Mehendi were held on December 18, 2018. Today, at the wedding spotted were several Ishqbaaz stars. Shrenu Parikh and Mansi Srivastava took to their Instagram to share fun some pictures from the wedding.

    Ishqbaaz Gang Wishes The Couple

    The Ishqbaaz actresses left no chance with respect to having fun with the newly-wed couple Kunal Jaisingh and Bharati Kumar. Shrenu shared a selfie on her Insta story and wrote "Just married".

    Pretty Ladies

    The actresses looked pretty clad in Indian traditional attire. They all donned lehenga blouse ensemble. Mreenal Dheshraj shared a picture with Mansi Srivastava and Shrenu Parikh.

    Shrenu Parikh Shone Bright

    Shrenu Parikh Looked absolutely beautiful in golden lehenga blouse ensemble. She smiled casually as she posed for the cameras. Shrenu was present during pre-wedding rituals.

    Kunal & Bharti Embark On New Journey

    Kunal and Bharati's story is an extremely sweet one. It is quite obvious from their wedding pictures that they are madly in love with each other. We wish them a happy married life.

