 »   »  Ishqbaaz Spoiler : A Storm To Disrupt Oberoi Family; Will This Character Get Killed Before Leap?

Priyanka Wants To Marry

Just when all the members of the family are having a good time, Priyanka enters the house with her love interest Rajiv. Everyone is taken aback to see her with a man and further shocked when she says she wants to get married to him.

Shivaay Goes To Slap Priyanka

When Priyanka seems adamant about wanting to marry Rajiv and irks Shivaay saying he's not even her real brother, Shivaay goes to slap her in anger. Anika stops him and tells him to calm down. However, dadi ji slaps Priyanka before everyone.

Shivaay Blames Himself

After kicking Rajiv out of the house, Shivaay begins to think that he is the reason for Priyanka's arrogant behavior. He also blames himself for not taking care of her in the past few years. But, he is still not convinced about Rajiv and considers him a gold digger because he belongs from the middle class family.

Anika Tries To Convince Shivaay

Anika upon seeing Priyanka's grief tells her that she'll talk to Shivaay. Later, Anika is seen telling Nakuul that Priyanka is genuinely in love with Rajiv. But Nakuul feels he can't provide his sister a life she deserves. Nakuul is also seen talking to someone over the phone with regard to a background check on Rajiv.