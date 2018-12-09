 »   »  Ishqbaaz Spoiler: Last Episode Shoot To Take Place Today; Shivaay & Anika's Saga Will End This Way!

Ishqbaaz will be getting revamped soon as the show is all set to take a generation leap. The latest promo of Ishqbaaz was released a few days back, which showed Nakuul Mehta as Shivaansh Sigh Oberoi, Anika and Shivaay's son. Fans who were already disappointed with the exit of several actors including Surbhi Chandna, didn't seem as excited about the promo either. With the new track being premiered from December 17, 2018, the last episode with the original cast will be shot today as per Pinkvilla's latest reports.

It has also been reported that Anika and Shivaay's epic love story will come to an end in the most tragic way. Apparently, Shivika will be shown dead and the story of their death will unfold post leap while shifting the focus on Shivaansh. The other family members are said to move on as Shivaay and Anika's lives. Reportedly, the other family members will be shown settles abroad.

Meanwhile, the latest spoilers have revealed that Shivaansh who is shown to be a superstar will get kidnapped and he will be saved by Manjiri, who will be seen playing the role of a cop. The show is believed to kick start with the above sequence.

Over the past two years, Ishqbaaz grew to be one of the most loved shows of Indian television. While Anika and Shivaay became household names, fans are quite apprehensive about accepting new characters such as Shivaansh and his love interest. The show is already being criticized for replacing majority of the prominent characters.