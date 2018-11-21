 »   »  Ishqbaaz Spoiler : Not Roop But Rudra Kills Shivaay! Will This Mark End Of Shivaay's Character?

Anika's Haldi Ceremony

Everybody in the Oberoi house is excited about Shivaay and Anika's re-marriage. Roop spikes the Haldi brought for the ceremony and makes it look like a bad omen. Anika gets worried. But, Shivaay tells everyone to go ahead with the ceremony anyway.

Rudra Wants To Plan The Party

They decide on having a pool party before the wedding at the Oberoi mansion. Rudra volunteers to plan the party. Roop over hears the conversation and takes an advantage of the situation. Rudra however is unaware of Roop's plan. He goes ahead and organizes the pre-wedding bash.

Anika Is Worried About Bad Omens

Shivaay gifts Anika a beautiful neck piece for the wedding. Anika is very happy with Shivaay's present. However, when she's taking it off, her mangalsutr breaks. Anika worries about bad omen trying to stop the wedding. Shivaay assures her everything is going to be fine.

Rudra Kills Shivaay!

All the youngsters of the family attend Rudra's pool party. Anika and Shivaay share a moment as they all dance together. Meanwhile, Roop places the electric wires in the pool. Rudra and the family are unaware of Roop's intentions.