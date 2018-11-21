English
 Ishqbaaz Spoiler : Not Roop But Rudra Kills Shivaay! Will This Mark End Of Shivaay's Character?

Ishqbaaz Spoiler : Not Roop But Rudra Kills Shivaay! Will This Mark End Of Shivaay's Character?

By
    Star Plus' Ishqbaaz has been in the news a lot ever since Gul Khan announced that the show would be taking a generation leap. Yesterday, Surbhi Chandna also confirmed that she is exiting the show. Fans are extremely anxious to know what shape the show is going to take post leap in the absence of their favorite characters. However, Ishqbaaz continues to focus on Shivaay and Anika's re-marriage as of now. Rudra has taken the responsibility of arranging a pool party for the family prior to Shivika's wedding. But, Roop has evil intentions and does something, that is going to have a huge impact on the Oberoi family!

    Anika's Haldi Ceremony

    Everybody in the Oberoi house is excited about Shivaay and Anika's re-marriage. Roop spikes the Haldi brought for the ceremony and makes it look like a bad omen. Anika gets worried. But, Shivaay tells everyone to go ahead with the ceremony anyway.

    Rudra Wants To Plan The Party

    They decide on having a pool party before the wedding at the Oberoi mansion. Rudra volunteers to plan the party. Roop over hears the conversation and takes an advantage of the situation. Rudra however is unaware of Roop's plan. He goes ahead and organizes the pre-wedding bash.

    Anika Is Worried About Bad Omens

    Shivaay gifts Anika a beautiful neck piece for the wedding. Anika is very happy with Shivaay's present. However, when she's taking it off, her mangalsutr breaks. Anika worries about bad omen trying to stop the wedding. Shivaay assures her everything is going to be fine.

    Rudra Kills Shivaay!

    All the youngsters of the family attend Rudra's pool party. Anika and Shivaay share a moment as they all dance together. Meanwhile, Roop places the electric wires in the pool. Rudra and the family are unaware of Roop's intentions.

    According to Tellychakkar's latest spoilers, when Rudra pushes Shivaay in the pool as a surprise, he gets electrocuted and dies. Reports are also suggesting that with this, Ishqbaaz will mark the end of Shivaay's character and introduce Nakuul again as Shivansh post leap.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 21, 2018, 15:40 [IST]
