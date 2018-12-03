 »   »  Ishqbaaz Spoiler: Not Shivansh, But Sahil To Become The Owner Of Oberoi Business Post Leap!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna's Ishqbaaz may get revamped soon, but there is dearth of entertainment in the current storyline. As of now, the story is revolved around Priyanka's desire to get married to her boyfriend Rajiv. But, none of the members from the Oberoi family is happy about Priyanka's decision. Shivaay is extremely disappointed in Priyanka and takes an oath to stop her from marrying Rajiv. Meanwhile, Anika's brother Sahil is looking into the accounts of Oberoi business. Here's what is going to happen in your show Ishqbaaz next!
Priyanka Elopes With Rajiv
Upon seeing her intentions to elope, Rudra locks Priyanka in her room. Anika feels bad and later goes to feed her food, but forgets to close the door behind. Taking an advantage of the situation, Priyanka manages to escape from the house. The Oberoi family gets tensed and begins to look for her whereabouts.
She Threatens To Kill Herself
Nakuul through his sources traces Rajiv down. He finally reaches the temple where Priyanka and Rajiv's wedding is to take place. Shivay attacks Rajiv, and meanwhile, the entire Oberoi family tries to stop Priyanka from marrying. But, Priyanka threatens to kill herself by consuming poison if they tried stopping the wedding.
Nakuul Is Adamant
Nakuul who is adamant about stopping this wedding realizes that he may be able to change Priyanka's mind if he could prove to her that Rajiv is a bad person. However, Nakuul gets to know that Rajiv previously worked for someone with wouldn't help him. Despite that, Nakuul leaves to seek his help while the wedding is taking place simultaneously.
New Owner Of Oberoi Business
While the Oberoi brothers are busy dealing with complications caused by Priyanka, Sahil, who is growing materialistically greedy by the day, decides to look into the accounts of the Oberoi business. Also, in the last few episodes, we have seen that Sahil has been stealing expensive things knowing Shivaay is caught up in a mess.
According to the latest spoilers, post generation leap, Sahil will be taking care of the Oberoi business. Shivay and Anika will not be sen as the heads of the family anymore. We are sure it would be interesting to see the Oberoi business be run by a new member all together!
