 »   »  Ishqbaaz Spoiler: Not Shivansh, But Sahil To Become The Owner Of Oberoi Business Post Leap!

Priyanka Elopes With Rajiv

Upon seeing her intentions to elope, Rudra locks Priyanka in her room. Anika feels bad and later goes to feed her food, but forgets to close the door behind. Taking an advantage of the situation, Priyanka manages to escape from the house. The Oberoi family gets tensed and begins to look for her whereabouts.

She Threatens To Kill Herself

Nakuul through his sources traces Rajiv down. He finally reaches the temple where Priyanka and Rajiv's wedding is to take place. Shivay attacks Rajiv, and meanwhile, the entire Oberoi family tries to stop Priyanka from marrying. But, Priyanka threatens to kill herself by consuming poison if they tried stopping the wedding.

Nakuul Is Adamant

Nakuul who is adamant about stopping this wedding realizes that he may be able to change Priyanka's mind if he could prove to her that Rajiv is a bad person. However, Nakuul gets to know that Rajiv previously worked for someone with wouldn't help him. Despite that, Nakuul leaves to seek his help while the wedding is taking place simultaneously.

New Owner Of Oberoi Business

While the Oberoi brothers are busy dealing with complications caused by Priyanka, Sahil, who is growing materialistically greedy by the day, decides to look into the accounts of the Oberoi business. Also, in the last few episodes, we have seen that Sahil has been stealing expensive things knowing Shivaay is caught up in a mess.