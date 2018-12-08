 »   »  Ishqbaaz Spoiler: Amidst Shivaansh’s Surprising Love Story, Show Kick Starts With A Kidnap Sequence!

Shivaansh To Get Kidnapped

In the latest promo we saw that Shivaansh is a superstar, who come across to be a spoilt brat. He seems like a womanizer and completely opposite to his father Shivaay. But there is a twist awaiting. According to Pinkvilla's reports, Shivaansh is going to get kidnapped and show will kick star with sequence.

When Shivaansh Meet His Love

A while ago, we had told you that Manjiri Pupala will be see romancing Nakuul Mehta in Ishqbaaz after its revamped. Latest spoilers have revealed that Manjiri will be see playing the role of a cop. And she is the one that comes to Shivaansh's rescue when he gets kidnapped, and their love story begins from there.

Anika & Shivaay’s Fate

Previously, we learned that though Surbhi Chandna has bid a goodbye to Ishqbqqz, she will continue to be seen on the show for a while even after the leap. Therefore, Anika and Shivaay's story will continue to unfold in the subtext until it meets its end.

Fans React!

Over the past two years, Ishqbaaz grew to be one of the most loved shows of Indian television. While Anika and Shivaay became household names, fans are quite apprehensive about accepting new characters such as Shivaansh and his love interest. The show is already being criticized for replacing majority of the prominent characters.