English
 »   »  Ishqbaaz Spoiler : Shivaay Escapes From Oberoi Mansion; Changes His Avatar To Hide From The Police!

Ishqbaaz Spoiler : Shivaay Escapes From Oberoi Mansion; Changes His Avatar To Hide From The Police!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Ishqbaaz storyline has taken some major twists and the fans are just not able to predict what is awaiting them in the future. Until now, the makers of Ishqbaaz have unveiled the murder of Nancy. Mohit tells on Shivaay to the police and Shivaay is seen as the prime suspect of the murder considering his illicit affair with Nancy. Anika, Om and Rudra, who are adamant about proving Shivaay innocent start to look for evidences. The police receive the forensic report by then, and the accused's records match with Shivaay's. Shivaay escapes the police, but has a plan of his own!

    Ishqbaaz Spoiler : Bhavya Is Shocked By The Forensic Report

    ACP Bhavya who is in charge of Nancy's murder receives forensic reports. She is shocked to see that the records match with Shivaay's. She informs the commissioner and heads to Oberoi mansion to arrest Shivaay.

    Ishqbaaz Spoiler : Shivaay Steals The CCTV Footages

    Meanwhile, Shivaay visits the building next to Oberoi mansion hoping to find CCTV footages that might have captured the actual murder. He turns the fire alarm on in the building and when its evacuated, he steals the footages from the CCTV room.

    Ishqbaaz Spoiler : Anika, Rudra & Om Are Shocked!

    When Shivaay plays the footage, everybody is shocked to see that the murderer resembles Shivaay so closely that they is no way he can be proved innocent. When Shivaay starts to suspect himself, Anika, Rudra and Om try to convince him that he's innocent.

    Ishqbaaz Spoiler : The Cops Come To Arrest Shivaay

    Meanwhile, Bhavya enters the Oberoi mansion with an arrest warrant. When the family members try to stop her from arresting Shivaay, she orders her team to find him.

    Ishqbaaz Spoiler : Shivaay Escapes

    When the police go to Shivaay's room to arrest him, they don't find him. Bhavya is agitated with this move of Shivaay's and says that he has escaped. Everybody is shocked.

    Ishqbaaz Spoiler : Here's The Twist

    According to the latest spoliers, Shivaay will change his look to hide from the police until he's proved innocent. Will the police find Shivaay? Meanwhile, will the Oberois find any evidence that will help them find the actual murderer? Or, has Shivaay actually committed the crime?

    Kapil Sharma Turns To Yoga To Shed The Extra Pounds!

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 18, 2018, 17:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 18, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue