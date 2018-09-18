 »   »  Ishqbaaz Spoiler : Shivaay Escapes From Oberoi Mansion; Changes His Avatar To Hide From The Police!

Ishqbaaz Spoiler : Bhavya Is Shocked By The Forensic Report

ACP Bhavya who is in charge of Nancy's murder receives forensic reports. She is shocked to see that the records match with Shivaay's. She informs the commissioner and heads to Oberoi mansion to arrest Shivaay.

Ishqbaaz Spoiler : Shivaay Steals The CCTV Footages

Meanwhile, Shivaay visits the building next to Oberoi mansion hoping to find CCTV footages that might have captured the actual murder. He turns the fire alarm on in the building and when its evacuated, he steals the footages from the CCTV room.

Ishqbaaz Spoiler : Anika, Rudra & Om Are Shocked!

When Shivaay plays the footage, everybody is shocked to see that the murderer resembles Shivaay so closely that they is no way he can be proved innocent. When Shivaay starts to suspect himself, Anika, Rudra and Om try to convince him that he's innocent.

Ishqbaaz Spoiler : The Cops Come To Arrest Shivaay

Meanwhile, Bhavya enters the Oberoi mansion with an arrest warrant. When the family members try to stop her from arresting Shivaay, she orders her team to find him.

Ishqbaaz Spoiler : Shivaay Escapes

When the police go to Shivaay's room to arrest him, they don't find him. Bhavya is agitated with this move of Shivaay's and says that he has escaped. Everybody is shocked.

Ishqbaaz Spoiler : Here's The Twist

According to the latest spoliers, Shivaay will change his look to hide from the police until he's proved innocent. Will the police find Shivaay? Meanwhile, will the Oberois find any evidence that will help them find the actual murderer? Or, has Shivaay actually committed the crime?