 »   »  Ishqbaaz's Surbhi, Nakuul, Shrenu & More Have A Blast At Kunal-Bharati's Cocktail Party! View Pics

Ishqbaaz's Kunal Jasingh will be getting married to his longtime girlfriend Bharati Kumar in a couple of days and the celebrations have already begun. Yesterday, the actor hosted a cocktail party, which was attended by his friends and co-actors. Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Srivastava, Nakuul Mehta and more Ishqbaaz actors were seen having a blast as they danced their hearts off. They all took to their Instagram handle to share pictures and videos from the party. Kunal and Bharati will be getting married on December 20, 2018 in a traditional temple wedding. Here are a few pictures from yesterday's party that you ought to see!
Kunal & Bharati Look Elegant
For the cocktail party, Kunal Jaisingh chose a well-groomed formal look. He was seen clad in a black suit paired with a navy blue tie. Bharati looked elegant in a pink halter neck gown.
Surbhi & The Squad
The ladies of Ishqbaaz were all decked up for Kunal's party. Surbhi took to her Instagram to share several pictures from the cocktail party. In one of the pictures, actresses Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh and Mansi Srivastava were seen enjoying some delicious food.
Nakuul's Selfie With The Gang
Nakuul Mehta Aka Shivaansh Singh Oberoi also shared a selfie with his friends present at the party. In the picture, Kunal and Bharati were seen posing in the background as the rest of them sported a smile for the camera.
The Oberois
In another selfie that Nakuul shared, he was seen posing with Mahesh Thakur and Kunal Jaisingh. Mahesh played the role of Shivaay's uncle Tej Oberoi and Kunal was seen as Omkara Oberoi. Though these actors have bid a goodbye to their show, we got to see the Oberois come together once again.
When They Danced To MJ's Track
How can a cocktail party be complete without some dancing and grooving? Nakuul shared a video on his Insta story, in which, he along with the other actors from Ishqbaaz were seen dancing to Michael Jackson's songs as the crowd cheered them.
