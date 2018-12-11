 »   »  Ishqbaaz's Surbhi, Nakuul, Shrenu & More Have A Blast At Kunal-Bharati's Cocktail Party! View Pics

Kunal & Bharati Look Elegant

For the cocktail party, Kunal Jaisingh chose a well-groomed formal look. He was seen clad in a black suit paired with a navy blue tie. Bharati looked elegant in a pink halter neck gown.

Surbhi & The Squad

The ladies of Ishqbaaz were all decked up for Kunal's party. Surbhi took to her Instagram to share several pictures from the cocktail party. In one of the pictures, actresses Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh and Mansi Srivastava were seen enjoying some delicious food.

Nakuul's Selfie With The Gang

Nakuul Mehta Aka Shivaansh Singh Oberoi also shared a selfie with his friends present at the party. In the picture, Kunal and Bharati were seen posing in the background as the rest of them sported a smile for the camera.

The Oberois

In another selfie that Nakuul shared, he was seen posing with Mahesh Thakur and Kunal Jaisingh. Mahesh played the role of Shivaay's uncle Tej Oberoi and Kunal was seen as Omkara Oberoi. Though these actors have bid a goodbye to their show, we got to see the Oberois come together once again.

When They Danced To MJ's Track

How can a cocktail party be complete without some dancing and grooving? Nakuul shared a video on his Insta story, in which, he along with the other actors from Ishqbaaz were seen dancing to Michael Jackson's songs as the crowd cheered them.