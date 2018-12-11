 »   »  Ishqbaaz's Surbhi Chandna Aka Anika Sheds Tears As She Shoots Last Scene; Bids Emotional Goodbye

Over the years, Ishqbaaz has grown to be one of the most loved Indian television shows. However, due to lack of TRP, the makers decided to revamp the show by introducing a generation leap, due to which several prominent actors had to be let go. Surbhi Chandna Aka Anika is also one among the actors who will be exiting the show. As the new phase of Ishqbaaz will hot the television screens starting December 17, 2018, the original star cast recently filmed the last shot.

In a couple of videos that are making rounds on the internet, Surbhi Chandna is seen giving a farewell speech. The actress gets emotional and sheds tears as she thanks the entire Ishqbaaz team and the fans for all the success she has received and for always showering her with immense love and support.

She thanked all the departments such as make up, light, sound and more for making Ishqbaaz a successful serial. Surbhi concluded her speech by terming her journey on the show as 'such is life'. Previously, Shrenu Parikh, Leensh Mattoo and Kunal Jaisingh also bid the show a farewell through a series of videos.

Though it is an extremely emotional moment for Surbhi, she made it clear to the fans that she has no qualms with the makers of the show and that she's content with their final decision. In an interview with Pinkvilla she had said, "It was a creative decision. A generation leap was in the pipeline which I was not a part of and that's it."

The entire cast of Ishqbaaz is currently busy with Kunal Jaisingh's wedding. He is getting married to his longtime girlfriend Bharati Kumar on December 20, 2018. The actor hosted a cocktail party yesterday, in which Surbhi, Nakuul and others were seen dancing their hearts off.