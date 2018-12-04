 »   »  Ishqbaaz: WHAT! Surbhi To Appear Post Leap? Nakuul Mehta To Shoot Last Episode With Team On This Day

Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna's Ishqbaaz is nearing its end already. After entertaining the fans for good two and a half years, the makers have decided to revamp the show. Fans were furious to learn that their favorite characters will go missing post leap, and were further disappointed when Surbhi Chandna Aka Anika announced her exist from Ishqbaaz. However, now it has been confirmed that Surbhi will be appearing on the show post leap too! And, reports have revealed as to when Nakuul would be shooting the last episode with his beloved team.

The second season of Ishqbaaz is all set to be aired from the 17th of December. Post leap, Nakuul will continue to be seen as Shivika's son Shivaansh Oberoi. But, he will shotting for the last time with his present star cast soon. According to Pinkvilla's reports, the last episode of the first season will be shot on December 7, 2018. Now isn't that some emotional news?

Though, it is going to be extremely hard for the fans to watch the super six part ways, they can look forwards to something pleasant following the leap. Apparently, Surbhi Chandna will be seen on the second season of Ishqbaaz. She will be seen in the first two weeks during the flashback scenes. Seems like it isn't an end for Anika after all.

Similar to the strong bond between the characters on Ishqbaaz, the star cast is known to share a warm relationship in the real life too. Recently, Surbhi was seen partying with the friends and co-actors Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Srivastava and Mreenal. We are sure, they'll continue to remain the same in the future too.